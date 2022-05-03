AIST adds to executive leadership

AIST adds to executive leadershipBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022 12:46PM
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.
Trish Curry has been appointed to the role.
Curry brings 25 years of superannuation experience across a range of disciplines within the industry including nearly two decades at AustralianSuper.
Most recently she spent five years in London as AustralianSuper's regional head (UK) where she was responsible for establishing the United Kingdom entity, obtaining regulatory approvals and oversight of the fund's geo-expansion program.
Meanwhile, Soula Konstantopoulos has been appointed general manager - finance and corporate services
Konstantopoulos has more than 20 years of experience in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in finance, information technology, people and culture, strategy, marketing, stakeholder engagement, communication and quality and risk management.
She joins AIST from the Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre, where she was general manager corporate services.
Both Curry and Konstantopoulos will report to chief executive Eva Scheerlinck in their new roles.
Scheerlinck said she is delighted to welcome the pair to her team.
"I look forward to garnering the benefits of their skills and experience as we continue our important work for the profit-to-member superannuation sector and support our members by advocating for better retirement outcomes for all Australians," Scheerlinck said.
"We work in a dynamic industry which is constantly evolving and I am proud to announce these two new appointments to strengthen our leadership team and therefore our capabilities in supporting the sector."
On her appointment, Curry said: "I'm excited to move to the next phase of my career by joining AIST while remaining in an industry I love and using the knowledge I've developed over the last 25 years."
Konstantopoulos said: "As this is my first position in super, I'm looking forward to learning about a new industry and at the same time deploying the skills and experience I've developed over my career."
