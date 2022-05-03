Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIST adds to executive leadership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:46PM

The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Trish Curry has been appointed to the role.

Curry brings 25 years of superannuation experience across a range of disciplines within the industry including nearly two decades at AustralianSuper.

Most recently she spent five years in London as AustralianSuper's regional head (UK) where she was responsible for establishing the United Kingdom entity, obtaining regulatory approvals and oversight of the fund's geo-expansion program.

Meanwhile, Soula Konstantopoulos has been appointed general manager - finance and corporate services

Konstantopoulos has more than 20 years of experience in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in finance, information technology, people and culture, strategy, marketing, stakeholder engagement, communication and quality and risk management.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

She joins AIST from the Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre, where she was general manager corporate services.

Both Curry and Konstantopoulos will report to chief executive Eva Scheerlinck in their new roles.

Scheerlinck said she is delighted to welcome the pair to her team.

"I look forward to garnering the benefits of their skills and experience as we continue our important work for the profit-to-member superannuation sector and support our members by advocating for better retirement outcomes for all Australians," Scheerlinck said.

"We work in a dynamic industry which is constantly evolving and I am proud to announce these two new appointments to strengthen our leadership team and therefore our capabilities in supporting the sector."

On her appointment, Curry said: "I'm excited to move to the next phase of my career by joining AIST while remaining in an industry I love and using the knowledge I've developed over the last 25 years."

Konstantopoulos said: "As this is my first position in super, I'm looking forward to learning about a new industry and at the same time deploying the skills and experience I've developed over my career."

Read more: AustralianSuperAISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesSoula KonstantopoulosTrish CurryEva Scheerlinck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wayne Swan joins AIST board
End choice dashboard delay: AIST
Super funds back Say on Climate
Active Super enhances parental leave policy
AustralianSuper drops premiums
AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT
28% of super products rated AAA
Superhero to offer Qantas points
AustralianSuper in $3.58bn telecoms acquisition
Aussie instos commit $50bn to UK projects

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.