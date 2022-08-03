AIC names new chief executive

The Australian Investment Council (AIC) has named Navleen Prasad as its chief executive.

Prasad will step into the position in November, joining the council after 19 years at Macquarie Group where she held several roles including, most recently, head of government and external relations.

She also previously worked at PWC as a senior consultant and Deloitte as a senior analyst.

AIC chair Alicia Gregory said Prasad brings outstanding knowledge of the investment management industry combined with strong policy, government, and communications credentials.

"In a constantly changing environment, Navleen's skills, experience, and fresh perspectives will be highly valued by the Council's team and membership base," she explained.

Commenting on her own appointment, Prasad said she is delighted to support an industry that invests in businesses, drives innovation, creates new jobs, and contributes 2.6% to Australia's GDP.

"Australia's $42 billion private capital industry makes a significant contribution to realising the opportunities and addressing the challenges underpinning the communities in which we live. Through investing in - and working with - businesses as they achieve their objectives, private capital helps empower almost every sector of the economy," she said.

"I look forward to working with the Council's 200-plus members who actively help businesses generate growth and find viable opportunities to help the businesses of today grow and expand into the future."

The announcement follows AIC's former chief executive Yasser El-Ansary's departure in January.

Gregory added the board thanked Jonathan Kelly for leading the council over the interim period.

Prasad will attend the AIC annual investment conference on the Gold Coast in September, prior to her arrival.