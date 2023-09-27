AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

George Stavliotis has been named in the role, in which he will be responsible for managing AIA's client development team, overseeing the insurer's current group partners, and leading contract renewals.

He joins from Swiss Re where he served as vice president, client management since 2016. Other previous roles include director, business development at Reinsurance Group of America and several senior roles within CommInsure, including overseeing corporate fund partnerships and business development for masterfunds and retail risk products.

He's also previously worked with Roy Morgan, OnePath and Allianz.

In the new role, Stavliotis will report to AIA chief group insurance officer Anthony Clough, who said: "George Stavliotis has extensive background in client management, both at reinsurers and as a direct insurer, and brings with him a high level of technical expertise, dating back to his time at CommInsure where he worked across both retail and group."

"George will strengthen our account management expertise. It's a significant hire for AIA, where George will help deepen our current relationships as we expand our propositions and provide funds with both an uplift in member experience and access to our broad range of value-add services."

Also commenting, Stavliotis said: "Group risk continues to provide a strong proposition for all Australians, and I am looking forward to working for a leading life insurer to build on the existing strong partnerships, delivering new ideas and propositions to protect our members."

AIA is group insurer for several super funds, including HESTA, ESSSuper, Vanguard Super, AvSuper, and the recently launched Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension offer.