Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:38PM

The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

George Stavliotis has been named in the role, in which he will be responsible for managing AIA's client development team, overseeing the insurer's current group partners, and leading contract renewals.

He joins from Swiss Re where he served as vice president, client management since 2016. Other previous roles include director, business development at Reinsurance Group of America and several senior roles within CommInsure, including overseeing corporate fund partnerships and business development for masterfunds and retail risk products.

He's also previously worked with Roy Morgan, OnePath and Allianz.

In the new role, Stavliotis will report to AIA chief group insurance officer Anthony Clough, who said: "George Stavliotis has extensive background in client management, both at reinsurers and as a direct insurer, and brings with him a high level of technical expertise, dating back to his time at CommInsure where he worked across both retail and group."

"George will strengthen our account management expertise. It's a significant hire for AIA, where George will help deepen our current relationships as we expand our propositions and provide funds with both an uplift in member experience and access to our broad range of value-add services."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Also commenting, Stavliotis said: "Group risk continues to provide a strong proposition for all Australians, and I am looking forward to working for a leading life insurer to build on the existing strong partnerships, delivering new ideas and propositions to protect our members."

AIA is group insurer for several super funds, including HESTA, ESSSuper, Vanguard Super, AvSuper, and the recently launched Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension offer.

Read more: AIACommInsureOnePathGeorge StavliotisReinsurance Group of AmericaAllianzAnthony CloughAvSuperHejazRoy MorganSwiss ReVanguard Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust hunts new chief executive
ART, AvSuper closer to merging
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
Aware Super hires business development lead
Vanguard reveals the premier asset class of the last 30 years
ClearView strengthens leadership team
Leigh Watson caps four decades in industry
NGS Super continues leadership shake-up
MySuper products bounce back: Data
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints

Editor's Choice

AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:52AM
AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

Praemium secures Mercer mandate

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:15PM
Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:04PM
Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.