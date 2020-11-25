NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
AIA under fire for coal holdings
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   12:08PM

The life insurer is at the centre of a campaign against its investment in coal companies despite positioning itself as an organisation with a focus on sustainability.

The campaign, called AIA Kick Out Coal! launched by Insure Our Future and SumOfUs, claims the insurer remains invested in coal companies which contradict its lifestyle brand.

"AIA is one of the world's biggest life insurance companies and one of the largest corporations headquartered in Hong Kong," it said.

Its ambitions match its size in that AIA aims to be "the world's pre-eminent life insurance provider". Its main brand promise is to "help people live healthier, longer, better lives".

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"In many ways AIA tries to live up to its lofty goals. But the company has a dirty little secret: unlike many of its peers, it still invests in polluting coal companies and projects."

Whilst the campaign is unable to say exactly how much of its $200 billion investment portfolio is invested in coal, it claims the figure is likely between $3 billion and $6 billion.

"Due to a lack of disclosure requirements, it is impossible to identify exactly how much AIA has invested in the coal industry," it said.

"Using a variety of methods, an analysis commissioned for this briefing paper concluded that the life insurer has invested at least $3 billion and most likely about $6 billion in the coal sector.

It claims the investments include bonds and equities of coal power utilities as well as loans for specific coal projects.

The campaign points our AIA currently has an equity holding of approximately $125 million in Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

"Tenaga operates more than 26,000 megawatt of power plants in Malaysia and other countries, 54% of which consist of coal power capacity," it said.

"In 2013 AIA's wholly owned subsidiary Philam Life extended a loan of $21 million for the Toledo coal power plant in Cebu, Philippines."

The campaign has called for AIA's new chief executive, Lee Yuan Siong to align the company's investments better to fit with its values for wellness.

"He has a real opportunity to align the insurer's investments better with its public brand, address the gaps in its climate policy and live up to its ambitions as a corporate leader," it said.

Insure Our Future and SumOfUs have called for AIA to adopt a coal divestment policy which covers all companies planning new coal mining, power or infrastructure project, or generate at least 20% revenue from mining coal.

Additionally, they said the new policy should cover all types of financial assets, including equities, bonds and loans, and be binding and publically accessible.

"If and when AIA divests from coal, it needs to do so without any exceptions. Simply divesting from companies which depend on coal for more than 30% of their revenues would allow AIA to continue investing in 188 companies with a combined coal power capacity of 527,500 megawatt - more than a quarter of the world's current coal fleet.

"It would also allow the insurer to continue investing in 166 companies which still plan to build 223,600 megawatt of new coal projects - three times the current coal capacity of the US."

The campaign also claims if AIA exempted projects which are included in host governments' climate plans, it could still finance scores of new projects which violate the Paris Agreement.

"Divesting from sectors which are not compatible with its brand is not an alien concept for AIA. According to its responsible investment policy, the life insurer excludes companies manufacturing tobacco and cluster ammunition from its investment portfolio without any exceptions," the non-profit organisations said.

"It is high time for the company to divest from all coal as well."

Read more: AIAInsure Our FutureSumOfUsLee Yuan SiongParis AgreementTenaga Nasional Berhad
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer launches climate-transition tool
AMP extends life insurance APL
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
Big banks face shareholder action
Group risk inflows fall 15%
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
Hume calls out ERS fake news
Calls for broad default life insurance system
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zSRlxs1f