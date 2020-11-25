AIA under fire for coal holdings

The life insurer is at the centre of a campaign against its investment in coal companies despite positioning itself as an organisation with a focus on sustainability.

The campaign, called AIA Kick Out Coal! launched by Insure Our Future and SumOfUs, claims the insurer remains invested in coal companies which contradict its lifestyle brand.

"AIA is one of the world's biggest life insurance companies and one of the largest corporations headquartered in Hong Kong," it said.

Its ambitions match its size in that AIA aims to be "the world's pre-eminent life insurance provider". Its main brand promise is to "help people live healthier, longer, better lives".

"In many ways AIA tries to live up to its lofty goals. But the company has a dirty little secret: unlike many of its peers, it still invests in polluting coal companies and projects."

Whilst the campaign is unable to say exactly how much of its $200 billion investment portfolio is invested in coal, it claims the figure is likely between $3 billion and $6 billion.

"Due to a lack of disclosure requirements, it is impossible to identify exactly how much AIA has invested in the coal industry," it said.

"Using a variety of methods, an analysis commissioned for this briefing paper concluded that the life insurer has invested at least $3 billion and most likely about $6 billion in the coal sector.

It claims the investments include bonds and equities of coal power utilities as well as loans for specific coal projects.

The campaign points our AIA currently has an equity holding of approximately $125 million in Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

"Tenaga operates more than 26,000 megawatt of power plants in Malaysia and other countries, 54% of which consist of coal power capacity," it said.

"In 2013 AIA's wholly owned subsidiary Philam Life extended a loan of $21 million for the Toledo coal power plant in Cebu, Philippines."

The campaign has called for AIA's new chief executive, Lee Yuan Siong to align the company's investments better to fit with its values for wellness.

"He has a real opportunity to align the insurer's investments better with its public brand, address the gaps in its climate policy and live up to its ambitions as a corporate leader," it said.

Insure Our Future and SumOfUs have called for AIA to adopt a coal divestment policy which covers all companies planning new coal mining, power or infrastructure project, or generate at least 20% revenue from mining coal.

Additionally, they said the new policy should cover all types of financial assets, including equities, bonds and loans, and be binding and publically accessible.

"If and when AIA divests from coal, it needs to do so without any exceptions. Simply divesting from companies which depend on coal for more than 30% of their revenues would allow AIA to continue investing in 188 companies with a combined coal power capacity of 527,500 megawatt - more than a quarter of the world's current coal fleet.

"It would also allow the insurer to continue investing in 166 companies which still plan to build 223,600 megawatt of new coal projects - three times the current coal capacity of the US."

The campaign also claims if AIA exempted projects which are included in host governments' climate plans, it could still finance scores of new projects which violate the Paris Agreement.

"Divesting from sectors which are not compatible with its brand is not an alien concept for AIA. According to its responsible investment policy, the life insurer excludes companies manufacturing tobacco and cluster ammunition from its investment portfolio without any exceptions," the non-profit organisations said.

"It is high time for the company to divest from all coal as well."