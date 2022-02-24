NEWS
Insurance

AIA sells super, investments business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   10:58AM

AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

In an announcement today, AIA said the sale will allow the insurer to focus on its core business of life and health insurance and wellbeing services.

AIA came to own the business through its acquisition of CommInsure Life, which was completed last year. It will be transferred to Resolution Life by way of a statutory asset transfer and marks Resolution Life's first acquisition since entering the local market through its acquisition of AMP Life.

"Post the integration of CommInsure Life, we commenced the next step of our transformation journey, through which we will create a simpler, faster and more connected AIA. As part of this, we have sought to focus on life, health and wellbeing, in order to deliver on our dream of making Australia the healthiest and best protected nation in the world," AIA chief executive Damien Mu said.

He said Resolution Life was selected because its in-force business model, driven by a dedicated customer focus, and the fact that super and investments are already a core part of its offering.

"We will now work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition for our people in Superannuation & Investments and the supporting teams, as well as our customers, partners and stakeholders," Mu said.

Resolution Life said the acquisition will add significant scale benefits, while boosting its funds under management and administration by $8.2 billion and customer base by 162,000.

"This acquisition demonstrates Resolution Life's commitment to the Australasian market and our success in growing our business here. Since entering the Australasian market in 2020 Resolution Life Group has invested over $1 billion in transforming and growing our Australasian platform," Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer said.

"Our business is driven by our dedicated customer focus and by growing through strategic acquisition. This acquisition will provide us with significant scale and means that the customer benefits we have started to realise through our digitisation and transformation programs will extend to AIA Australia's Superannuation & Investments customers."

The transaction is expected to complete in the next 12 to 18 months and there be no impact on policyholders or customers in that time, AIA added.

"We will continue to focus on our purpose of making a difference in people's lives and living and breathing our operating philosophy of doing the right thing in the right way with the right people," Mu said.

