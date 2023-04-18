Newspaper icon
Insurance

AIA launches retail rewards program

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 18 APR 2023   12:22PM

AIA Australia has launched an incentive program for new retail clients in a bid to encourage healthy behaviours.

The insurer offers Healthier Life Reward to new customers who are non-smokers with a body mass index between 18-26 and have no medical loading. Customers must also be part of AIA Vitality to be eligible for the incentive.

Eligible customers will be rewarded a 2.5% discount on lump sum premiums for the life of the policy and a discount of up to 17% on some bundled products.

Healthier Life Reward forms part of AIA's Priority Protection portfolio. In an update to Priority Protection, AIA has amended past and future medical definition pass-back upgrades, whereby customers with a progressive condition, such as severe rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis, can be eligible to make a claim if their condition meets an updated definition.

AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said: "Traditionally, when we pass back upgrades of our medical definitions, the new definitions only apply to health events that arise after the upgrade has been put in place."

"However, for people who have a condition that gets progressively worse over time, we didn't want them to be disadvantaged if at some stage their condition meets the terms of the upgraded definition."

The insurer will reach out to advisers who have clients with a progressive condition where a previous claim has been declined, to determine if they may be eligible to make a new claim under an upgraded definition.

Mu added that smoking, drinking alcohol, nutrition, physical activity and interaction with the environment are five key factors that people can focus on to reduce their risk of chronic disease.

"The Healthier Life Reward is one of the many ways that we want to incentivise Australians to make the best choices for their health," he said.

