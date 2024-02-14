Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIA adds to C-suite lineup

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:33PM

Susan Turner will become the new chief financial officer of life insurer AIA, while Anna Livingston has been named chief people and culture officer.

Turner boasts over 20 years of experience in senior finance leadership roles, most recently serving as executive director of central operations at the University of Sydney.

She has also held tenures at Zurich, Westpac, BT Financial Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

Turner will replace Michael Chernov, who spent 15 years at AIA, the last seven as its chief financial officer.

At the same time, AIA has appointed Livingston as chief people and culture officer.

Livingston joins AIA from Epworth Healthcare. Previously she was at Tennis Australia, where she served as its chief diversity and people officer.

AIA Australia chief executive Damien Mu said he is delighted to welcome Turner and Livingston to the executive team.

"Susan and Anna both have impressive track records of success in their own fields, with strong leadership capability and expertise," he said.

"They will play a critical role in helping drive our focus on future-readiness, championing healthier, longer, and better lives, and achieving high performance."

According to recent data from APRA and ASIC, AIA is the second largest player in the group insurance sector in Australia.

It has a 29.5% market share, providing life insurance to 2.35 million policyholders and collecting annual premiums of $606.6 million. The total sum insured under AIA's policies amounts to $495 billion.

Read more: Anna LivingstonSusan TurnerAIA AustraliaDamien MuMichael Chernov
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AIA restructures retail insurance unit
Risk sector grows 4%: Research
State Super equities lead exits
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
ESSSuper reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate
Vanguard restructures retail unit, creates executive roles
Boutique appoints head of distribution
HESTA revamps insurance offering
AIA launches retail rewards program
AIA adds four regional managers

Editor's Choice

AMP reports boost in IFA flows, advice unit flounders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Despite seeing an influx of independent financial advisers' (IFAs) business, AMP continues to seek alternatives for its advice unit as it reports another loss.

AI poses potential challenge to financial stability: Gensler

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
Artificial intelligence could threaten financial stability, forcing novel macro-prudential strategies, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler.

Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:39PM
Investment returns for APRA-regulated superannuation funds lagged self-managed super funds (SMSFs) by 4.1% in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the University of Adelaide.

Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
New research reveals that indexed strategies are on track to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and will account for one-quarter of the funds management universe.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach