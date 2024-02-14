AIA adds to C-suite lineup

AIA adds to C-suite lineupBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024 12:33PM
Susan Turner will become the new chief financial officer of life insurer AIA, while Anna Livingston has been named chief people and culture officer.
Turner boasts over 20 years of experience in senior finance leadership roles, most recently serving as executive director of central operations at the University of Sydney.
She has also held tenures at Zurich, Westpac, BT Financial Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Colonial First State Global Asset Management.
Turner will replace Michael Chernov, who spent 15 years at AIA, the last seven as its chief financial officer.
At the same time, AIA has appointed Livingston as chief people and culture officer.
Livingston joins AIA from Epworth Healthcare. Previously she was at Tennis Australia, where she served as its chief diversity and people officer.
AIA Australia chief executive Damien Mu said he is delighted to welcome Turner and Livingston to the executive team.
"Susan and Anna both have impressive track records of success in their own fields, with strong leadership capability and expertise," he said.
"They will play a critical role in helping drive our focus on future-readiness, championing healthier, longer, and better lives, and achieving high performance."
According to recent data from APRA and ASIC, AIA is the second largest player in the group insurance sector in Australia.
It has a 29.5% market share, providing life insurance to 2.35 million policyholders and collecting annual premiums of $606.6 million. The total sum insured under AIA's policies amounts to $495 billion.
