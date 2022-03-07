NEWS
Investment

AGL rejects another takeover bid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:05PM

AGL Energy has rejected another takeover bid offer made by the consortium led by Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes.

The $8.25 per share offer "is still well below both the fair value" of the company, the AGL board told the ASX this morning.

Cannon-Brookes, together with his firm Grok Ventures and Brookfield Asset Management, made an initial offer of $7.50 per share in February, which was also instantly rejected by AGL.

AGL chair Peter Botten said the latest offer is not markedly different from the first offer.

"The revised unsolicited proposal continues to ignore the opportunity that AGL Energy shareholders have through our proposed demerger to realise potential future value," Botten said.

"It also ignores the momentum we have recently seen in the business through our solid half year result, strong progress on the demerger, strong interest in our Energy Transition Investment Partnership and the improvements we are seeing in forward wholesale prices."

Cannon-Brookes is on a mission to make Australia more sustainable, investing $200 million into Infradebt's Ethical Fund to help accelerate the nation's renewable energy transition.

AGL has plans to spin off its coal power stations to create Accel Energy. Last February, it appointed Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan as a non-executive director, who has experience in climate change risk, ESG governance and low-emission industry transition.

Sullivan is currently a non-executive director of Essential Energy, Eco Markets Australia, Niche Environment and Heritage and Sunwater.

She's also an independent member of Queensland's Hydrogen Taskforce and a member of Centacare's advisory board.

AGL shares traded at about $7.45 per share at the time of publication.

