Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Affordable housing in Budget spotlight

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022   7:46PM

Access to affordable housing is at the core of the Federal Budget, including a new national Housing Accord struck between the government, institutional investors, and industry to help tackle the growing housing affordability issue.

Under the Housing Accord, one million new, well-located homes will be built over five years from 2024.

The government will commit an initial $350 million to get the Accord started and for an additional 10,000 new affordable homes. State and territory governments will add up to 10,000 new homes as well, for a total of 20,000.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Accord is backed by superannuation funds, who will leverage more investment to deliver in members' best interests. The construction sector also endorses the Accord, he said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"We don't pretend that this Accord solves every issue, nor do we pretend we can solve this problem overnight," he said.

"But this is a serious start - a serious agenda that will lead to more Australians knowing the security of a good job and decent housing."

Industry Super Australia said discussions between the government and industry funds has already commenced.

Commenting on the Accord, CareSuper said it believes the initiative has the potential to address an economic and social imperative.

"CareSuper members and our broader Australian community face real challenges accessing affordable housing. CareSuper supports the Government on the Housing Accord and looks forward to working with them to provide workable and beneficial investment solutions in the best financial interests of our members," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

"The Accord holds the promise of ensuring the provision of housing for Australia's future can align with the financial interests of our CareSuper members to deliver on the pressing economic and social needs to house our nation."

Also commenting, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said: "Rest has been an investor in institutional residential developments overseas since 2014. In our experience, these assets have been valuable in enhancing the financial interests of our members."

"We are interested in exploring how the development of domestic residential investment opportunities at scale can provide similar value to our 1.9 million members.

"We represent more than one million Australians under the age of 35 who are decades from retirement, and more than one million women. We are always open to opportunities that can provide them with long-term financial benefits."

Meanwhile, Master Builders Australia committed to working with government and other signatories to meet the Accord's goals.

"We thank the federal government for taking the first step in bringing all parties together to start tackling this crisis and look forward to working with all levels of government to ensure this is achieved in a consistent way," chief executive Denita Wawn said.

The government also announced it will build 30,000 new social and affordable homes over five years, with a National Housing Infrastructure Facility to support a further 5500 homes.

A Help to Buy Scheme will allow 40,000 eligible Aussies to own their own home with a lower deposit and smaller mortgage. Meanwhile, the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will help 10,000 new homeowners each year, backdated to 1 October 2022.

Older Australians will also be further encouraged to downsize their homes, with the exemption of home sale proceeds from pension asset testing extended from 12 to 24 months. Further, access to the downsizer scheme will be expanded to those aged 55 to 59.

However, ISA said the government did not take the necessary action to fix the average $4.7 billion a year in unpaid super like it could have, or commit to paying superannuation on paid parental leave.

"Two Senate inquiries and a growing chorus of consumers groups, industry funds, unions and employers say paying super with wages will fix the problem and with the ATO only recovering a dismal 15% of the unpaid super debt its vital for members that this change is made," ISA said.

"Women retire with about a third less super than men and paying super on parental leave is a concrete step towards bridging that gap which would give a mother of two at least $14,000 more at retirement."

Read more: CareSuperHousing AccordFederal BudgetDenita WawnJim ChalmersLinda ScottMaster Builders Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BUSSQ sees strength in niche super
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach
Will big super's unlisted investments amplify retirement savings?
Julie Lander resigns as CareSuper chief
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Strong wage growth lags inflation
Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year
RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%
Treasurer responds to dour inflation, growth

Editor's Choice

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

CHLOE WALKER
A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Carlyle names local private equity lead

ANDREW MCKEAN
Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.