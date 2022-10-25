Affordable housing in Budget spotlight

Access to affordable housing is at the core of the Federal Budget, including a new national Housing Accord struck between the government, institutional investors, and industry to help tackle the growing housing affordability issue.

Under the Housing Accord, one million new, well-located homes will be built over five years from 2024.

The government will commit an initial $350 million to get the Accord started and for an additional 10,000 new affordable homes. State and territory governments will add up to 10,000 new homes as well, for a total of 20,000.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Accord is backed by superannuation funds, who will leverage more investment to deliver in members' best interests. The construction sector also endorses the Accord, he said.

"We don't pretend that this Accord solves every issue, nor do we pretend we can solve this problem overnight," he said.

"But this is a serious start - a serious agenda that will lead to more Australians knowing the security of a good job and decent housing."

Industry Super Australia said discussions between the government and industry funds has already commenced.

Commenting on the Accord, CareSuper said it believes the initiative has the potential to address an economic and social imperative.

"CareSuper members and our broader Australian community face real challenges accessing affordable housing. CareSuper supports the Government on the Housing Accord and looks forward to working with them to provide workable and beneficial investment solutions in the best financial interests of our members," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

"The Accord holds the promise of ensuring the provision of housing for Australia's future can align with the financial interests of our CareSuper members to deliver on the pressing economic and social needs to house our nation."

Also commenting, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said: "Rest has been an investor in institutional residential developments overseas since 2014. In our experience, these assets have been valuable in enhancing the financial interests of our members."

"We are interested in exploring how the development of domestic residential investment opportunities at scale can provide similar value to our 1.9 million members.

"We represent more than one million Australians under the age of 35 who are decades from retirement, and more than one million women. We are always open to opportunities that can provide them with long-term financial benefits."

Meanwhile, Master Builders Australia committed to working with government and other signatories to meet the Accord's goals.

"We thank the federal government for taking the first step in bringing all parties together to start tackling this crisis and look forward to working with all levels of government to ensure this is achieved in a consistent way," chief executive Denita Wawn said.

The government also announced it will build 30,000 new social and affordable homes over five years, with a National Housing Infrastructure Facility to support a further 5500 homes.

A Help to Buy Scheme will allow 40,000 eligible Aussies to own their own home with a lower deposit and smaller mortgage. Meanwhile, the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will help 10,000 new homeowners each year, backdated to 1 October 2022.

Older Australians will also be further encouraged to downsize their homes, with the exemption of home sale proceeds from pension asset testing extended from 12 to 24 months. Further, access to the downsizer scheme will be expanded to those aged 55 to 59.

However, ISA said the government did not take the necessary action to fix the average $4.7 billion a year in unpaid super like it could have, or commit to paying superannuation on paid parental leave.

"Two Senate inquiries and a growing chorus of consumers groups, industry funds, unions and employers say paying super with wages will fix the problem and with the ATO only recovering a dismal 15% of the unpaid super debt its vital for members that this change is made," ISA said.

"Women retire with about a third less super than men and paying super on parental leave is a concrete step towards bridging that gap which would give a mother of two at least $14,000 more at retirement."