AFA Thrive Conference kicks off

The Association of Financial Advisers' national conference is back in-person for the first time in three years, taking place on the Gold Coast.

Delegates were welcomed to the conference by hosts Cara Williams from Sufficient Funds and Tim Ross from Henderson Ross and Co.

"Our conference carries a theme 'Thrive' which means to prosper, flourish and grow really strong and so timely as we move into the rebirth of our profession, post covid into this new exciting era with our foundations and associations," said Williams.

Ross added: "We always remain conscious and respectful of the association's past, seven decades of serving the interest of Australians and making sure that great advice is available to more and more members of our community, we really do believe in the value of great advice."

He continued by saying that the committee has put together a program that would really help remold the landscape as embrace the opportunities we the industry faces challenges ahead.

Some expected highlights over the next three days are Michelle Levy's panel discussion around how the Quality of Advice Review will impact the advice sector as well as AFA chief executive Phil Andersons session on advocating for advice.

The first presenter was former mayor Matina Jewell who spoke about her time serving as a United Nations Peacekeeper and have her insights on leadership resilience in some of the toughest environments in the world.

Concluding that Anderson and AFA former president Mike Nowak won Life Membership Awards for their tenure.