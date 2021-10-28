AFA shuffles board, names new president

The Association of Financial Advisers announced several board changes overnight, including the resignation of its national president.

National president Michael Nowak steps down after one year. Prior to that, he served as vice president for four years.

Sam Perera has been made national president after serving as vice president for more than a year.

AFA treasurer Matthew Hawkins resigned from this role after a one-year stint. He has been on the AFA board since 2014 and now will focus on work, family and other commitments.

Perera said that Nowak "has been an outstanding president of the AFA."

He commended Nowak's tireless advocacy on behalf of the AFA as the Royal Commission reforms have continued unabated and the COVID-19 pandemic created major operational challenges for the AFA and its members.

"As vice president, I had a unique insight into how the passion and absolute commitment Mike has for the AFA translated into a huge workload as president on top of his family and business commitments," he said.

Also at the AFA annual general meeting, the board welcomed Michelle Veitch as vice president and Samantha Robinson as treasurer.

The board now comprises Katherine Hayes, Patricia Garcia, Jawad Ahmad, Stephen Knight and Shaun McDonagh.

There are currently two vacant positions that will be filled at the association's 2022 AGM.

Newly minted chief executive Helen Morgan-Banda thanked Hawkins and Nowak for their contributions.

"Mike has been an inspirational leader for the AFA, and I want to thank him and Matt for supporting me and my team during a period of challenge and change," she said.