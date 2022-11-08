AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Total revenue was down 2% on last year to $3 million, and total expenses increased 1% to $3.2 million.

Overall, the AFA reported a net loss after income tax of $113,924.

AFA treasurer Samantha Robinson said to facilitate its large agenda to empower advisers through quality financial advice, and creating an environment for advice professionals to collaborate, advocate, innovate, and learn, expenses and resources have been scrutinised.

"The focus has been on delivering value to retain and grow revenue where possible, despite a declining number of members, which has continued to fall, although at a rate less than the overall sector," she said.

Robinson noted that the AFA reduced operational expenses by 30% in the past two financial years, and that this year's objective was to realign all activity to members' evolving needs. This includes new initiatives such as podcasts, additional webinars, refreshed marketing, along with a continued emphasis on advocacy, policy settings, and the reintroduction of face-to-face roadshows.

On strengthening and diversifying revenue sources, she added that the financial pressures felt by members have been shared by key stakeholders who continue to be confronted with increased regulatory scrutiny, and pressure on profits.

"Their ability to provide the same meaningful contributions as in previous years continued to be impacted. Broadening the pool of quality stakeholders has provided some success and further opportunities continue to be assessed," Robinson said.

Going forward, she forecast further pressures on stakeholders and downward trends in the advice sector, coupled with long lead time to supplement the number of existing advisers.

It comes as the AFA and FPA confirm the vote on their proposed merger will occur in late February 2023.

In the next stage of consultation, drafts of key documents including the proposed information memorandum, resolutions, and constitution will be sent to all members in early December. An extended consultation period will follow, with members providing feedback on the drafts.

Final versions of the documents will be issued to members and voting will open in early February 2023, closing in late February at separate Extraordinary General Meetings of the AFA and FPA. For the proposal to succeed, 75% of members who vote will need to vote in favour.

AFA chief executive Phil Anderson said: "The AFA and FPA strongly believe there are substantial benefits to members from a merger, providing a united voice for financial planners and advisers."

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said: "We are determined that a merged association would honour the heritage of both the FPA and AFA. This is clearly important to members of both associations, in particular recognising the AFA's proud 76-year history as well as the FPA's background of providing the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner designation."

Also, last week, as previously reported by Financial Standard, the FPA recorded a deficit of $1.2 million but Abood said that the association remains in strong financial position with substantial reserves, and net assets of just under $12 million.

Looking at the underlying contributors to the deficit, she stated that Covid had a double-whammy impact; government support payments stopped, and the FPA postponed many events which would normally add revenue.

The overall profession has been in structural decline, with adviser numbers reducing by over 14% in the year. While the FPA's membership reduced by less (just over 7%), it still reduced, and membership subscriptions were commensurately down, she continued.

Finally, revenue from investments was also substantially down due to falls in markets, moving from positive revenue of almost $900,000 in the previous year, to a loss of $212,000 in in the 21/22 financial year.