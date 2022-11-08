Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022   12:46PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Total revenue was down 2% on last year to $3 million, and total expenses increased 1% to $3.2 million.

Overall, the AFA reported a net loss after income tax of $113,924.

AFA treasurer Samantha Robinson said to facilitate its large agenda to empower advisers through quality financial advice, and creating an environment for advice professionals to collaborate, advocate, innovate, and learn, expenses and resources have been scrutinised.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"The focus has been on delivering value to retain and grow revenue where possible, despite a declining number of members, which has continued to fall, although at a rate less than the overall sector," she said.

Robinson noted that the AFA reduced operational expenses by 30% in the past two financial years, and that this year's objective was to realign all activity to members' evolving needs. This includes new initiatives such as podcasts, additional webinars, refreshed marketing, along with a continued emphasis on advocacy, policy settings, and the reintroduction of face-to-face roadshows.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

On strengthening and diversifying revenue sources, she added that the financial pressures felt by members have been shared by key stakeholders who continue to be confronted with increased regulatory scrutiny, and pressure on profits.

"Their ability to provide the same meaningful contributions as in previous years continued to be impacted. Broadening the pool of quality stakeholders has provided some success and further opportunities continue to be assessed," Robinson said.

Going forward, she forecast further pressures on stakeholders and downward trends in the advice sector, coupled with long lead time to supplement the number of existing advisers.

It comes as the AFA and FPA confirm the vote on their proposed merger will occur in late February 2023.

In the next stage of consultation, drafts of key documents including the proposed information memorandum, resolutions, and constitution will be sent to all members in early December. An extended consultation period will follow, with members providing feedback on the drafts.

Final versions of the documents will be issued to members and voting will open in early February 2023, closing in late February at separate Extraordinary General Meetings of the AFA and FPA. For the proposal to succeed, 75% of members who vote will need to vote in favour.

AFA chief executive Phil Anderson said: "The AFA and FPA strongly believe there are substantial benefits to members from a merger, providing a united voice for financial planners and advisers."

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said: "We are determined that a merged association would honour the heritage of both the FPA and AFA. This is clearly important to members of both associations, in particular recognising the AFA's proud 76-year history as well as the FPA's background of providing the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner designation."

Also, last week, as previously reported by Financial Standard, the FPA recorded a deficit of $1.2 million but Abood said that the association remains in strong financial position with substantial reserves, and net assets of just under $12 million.

Looking at the underlying contributors to the deficit, she stated that Covid had a double-whammy impact; government support payments stopped, and the FPA postponed many events which would normally add revenue.

The overall profession has been in structural decline, with adviser numbers reducing by over 14% in the year. While the FPA's membership reduced by less (just over 7%), it still reduced, and membership subscriptions were commensurately down, she continued.

Finally, revenue from investments was also substantially down due to falls in markets, moving from positive revenue of almost $900,000 in the previous year, to a loss of $212,000 in in the 21/22 financial year.

Read more: AFAFPAAssociation of Financial AdvisersFinancial PlannerFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFinancial StandardPhil AndersonSamantha RobinsonSarah Abood
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FPA membership declines, deficit materialises
FPSB names new leader
FPA welcomes new board members
2022 Power50 advisers revealed
FPA seeks broader scope for CSLR
ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions
Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners
Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks
Small wins for some pensioners
Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

Editor's Choice

The future of defined contribution asset allocation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Strategy discussions around defined contribution workplace saving tend to focus on plan design and engagement but questions of asset allocation are also critical, according to a discussion summary of the most recent Jasper Forum.

Equipsuper investment chief on re-energising his team

ELIZABETH FRY
Equipsuper chief investment officer Andrew Howard says the revamp is the culmination of a six-month drive to get the right people in place.

Packhorse lists cattle stations for sale

CHLOE WALKER
Packhorse Pastoral Company has listed a portfolio of three large stations for sale, following the passing of its co-founder Tom Strachan earlier this year.

Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New research shows it takes about 15 months for new thematic products to launch after a change in funds flow patterns.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.