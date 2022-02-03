NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AFA opposes clean record requirement

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:41PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has said it does not support the 'clean record' requirement proposed within the government's new policy paper on education standards, citing the untested single disciplinary body.

Under the proposed changes, a financial advisers would be deemed to have met the standards if they have 10 years' industry experience, a clean record and have completed a tertiary-level ethics subject.

In its submission to the consultation, the AFA said it does not support the clean record requirement in practice, as the new single disciplinary body is untested and "we do not know how many advisers might end up with a sanction between now and 1 January 2026".

"We support higher professional standards, however we do not like the uncertainty that this could generate, particularly for anyone who receives a sanction at a point when it is too late to seek to achieve the Qualification pathway," the AFA said.

"Sanctions could arise as a result of less material matters and in circumstances where the misconduct was entirely unintentional."

Highlighting results from its own survey of members, the AFA's submission shows 79.8% of respondents support the proposal that an adviser have no sanctions against them.

The association has also proposed a new regime where all advisers would be required to obtain tertiary qualifications while still receiving genuine, graduated recognition of prior learning and experience.

For instance, advisers with more than 20 years' experience as of January 2026 be required to do a four subject graduate certificate, however with two subjects credited. Therefore, they would only need to complete the Code of Ethics subject and the Legal Obligations study, the AFA said.

There would be different requirements for advisers with more than 10 years' experience and those with more than 15 under the AFA's proposals.

The AFA said the government's recommendation of 10 years' uninterrupted experience could possibly unfairly impact advisers who have taken extended periods of leave within that timeframe, such as parental leave, or those who have taken a different role within the financial advice space.

Such a requirement would be to the detriment of female advisers and those who have worked part-time in particular, the association pointed out.

Also looking at ways to boost the number of new entrants to the industry, the AFA suggested funding support be offered to encourage employers to appoint more Professional Year candidates.

Read more: AFAAssociation of Financial Advisers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA chief steps down after six months
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
FPA overcharges members
Risk inflows marginally recover
Celebrating the 2021 FS Power50
AFA shuffles board, names new president
Industry mixed over FSC advice framework
PFAN appoints chair, deputy
Industry calls for expanded CSLR
AFA names Great Advice Awards winners

Editor's Choice

AFA opposes clean record requirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has said it does not support the 'clean record' requirement proposed within the government's new policy paper on education standards, citing the untested single disciplinary body.

UniSuper adds three executives

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The $110 billion superannuation fund has strengthened its C-suite with three newly created roles, hiring from MetLife, Sunsuper and Link Group.

AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:12PM
Australia's largest super fund has added to its advisory team, appointing an industry expert and former central banker.

AllianceBernstein appoints global head of ETFs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:07PM
AllianceBernstein has revealed plans for a global ETF business, appointing State Street Global Advisors' head of product to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.