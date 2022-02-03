AFA opposes clean record requirement

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has said it does not support the 'clean record' requirement proposed within the government's new policy paper on education standards, citing the untested single disciplinary body.

Under the proposed changes, a financial advisers would be deemed to have met the standards if they have 10 years' industry experience, a clean record and have completed a tertiary-level ethics subject.

In its submission to the consultation, the AFA said it does not support the clean record requirement in practice, as the new single disciplinary body is untested and "we do not know how many advisers might end up with a sanction between now and 1 January 2026".

"We support higher professional standards, however we do not like the uncertainty that this could generate, particularly for anyone who receives a sanction at a point when it is too late to seek to achieve the Qualification pathway," the AFA said.

"Sanctions could arise as a result of less material matters and in circumstances where the misconduct was entirely unintentional."

Highlighting results from its own survey of members, the AFA's submission shows 79.8% of respondents support the proposal that an adviser have no sanctions against them.

The association has also proposed a new regime where all advisers would be required to obtain tertiary qualifications while still receiving genuine, graduated recognition of prior learning and experience.

For instance, advisers with more than 20 years' experience as of January 2026 be required to do a four subject graduate certificate, however with two subjects credited. Therefore, they would only need to complete the Code of Ethics subject and the Legal Obligations study, the AFA said.

There would be different requirements for advisers with more than 10 years' experience and those with more than 15 under the AFA's proposals.

The AFA said the government's recommendation of 10 years' uninterrupted experience could possibly unfairly impact advisers who have taken extended periods of leave within that timeframe, such as parental leave, or those who have taken a different role within the financial advice space.

Such a requirement would be to the detriment of female advisers and those who have worked part-time in particular, the association pointed out.

Also looking at ways to boost the number of new entrants to the industry, the AFA suggested funding support be offered to encourage employers to appoint more Professional Year candidates.