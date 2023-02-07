Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
AFA, FPA propose merged entity name

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:21PM

Australia's two peak financial advice associations have flagged the new name of the proposed entity should their merger go ahead.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) will be known as the Financial Advice Association (FAA) if 75% or more of the members vote in favour of the merger at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings on February 28.

AFA president Sam Perera said the new name represents the coming together of the financial advice profession in Australia now and in the future.

Perera added that the consultation period received strong engagement from members of each association.

"During the member consultation process, we received strong and consistent feedback that the name for the merged association should be simple, reflect professionalism, honour the heritage of both organisations, and promote unity. It should also make clear the role the organisation will play in supporting financial advisers and planners," he said.

AFA members have until 30 June 2023 to apply for membership with the FAA and resign as members of the AFA, while their new membership will become effective on 1 July 2023. The AFA and its associated entities like the AFA Foundation will wind up after 1 July 2023.

A Certified Financial Planner member of the FAA will pay $995 in annual membership fees for the 2023-24 financial year.

Rainmaker analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register at the end of 2021 shows that the FPA is the preferred adviser association.

Some 38% or 7239 active advisers the register are members of the FPA based on the 18,800 recorded.

Former chief executives, chairs and presidents both associations have unanimously pushed for the merger, penning an open letter to their respective members to vote in favour of the merger.

Read more: FPAFAAFinancial Advice AssociationFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaAFA FoundationSam PereraAssociation of Financial Advisers
