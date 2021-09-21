AFA chief outlines vision

The newly appointed chief executive of the Association of Financial Advisers remains realistic about the challenges the industry faces, but assured members that there is hope in overcoming them.

In her first address as chief executive at the AFA's annual conference, Helen Morgan-Banda highlighted three major issues that require priority.

The first is the number of older, highly experienced advisers being forced out because they cannot or don't want to meet the new educational requirements. Morgan-Banda wants to ensure opportunities exist that will support members to meet the educational requirements and remain in the profession.

"Then there are others who have run successful practices but are being overwhelmed by increasing compliance costs and other legislative and regulatory changes impacting on products and how they can be offered. It is hardly surprising then that another disturbing trend is emerging that also needs to be addressed," she said.

Another startling trend is that graduates are not choosing financial advice as a career.

"The number of graduates entering the profession each year is tiny. The professional year as it stands is difficult to sustain for either graduate or employer. Without change, there simply won't be enough financial advisers to meet demand. All of this sounds rather overwhelming, but there is hope," she said.

In her first order of business, Morgan-Banda wants to work with members "to reset our individual and collective mindsets".

"Reset our relationship with government to achieve outcomes that reduce unnecessary red tape and compliance costs to ensure a sustainable sector and profession and enable more Australians to get affordable advice," she said.

"Reset our relationship with members to support you to deliver on our vision to guide more Australians to a brighter and more secure financial future. Consumers need to be able to afford advice for the common social good."