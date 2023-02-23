AET divestment drives Insignia profit gain

Insignia Financial recorded a 67% increase in net profit after tax for the first half, while also seeing a drop in its funds under management and administration of $5.5 billion.

Reported to the ASX today, Insignia's NPAT was $45.1 million, a significant increase on the prior corresponding period. It was largely the result of offloading Australian Executor Trustees, it said.

Its underlying NPAT was $94.4 million, down 17.1% year on year.

"It's pleasing to see us continue to make strong progress in executing on our strategic priorities, simplifying the business, and delivering improved client outcomes. Against a backdrop of market volatility driven by economic uncertainty, it's important we continue to realise out strategic opportunities," Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said.

Against that same backdrop, Insignia's FUMA dropped $5.5 billion to $285.1 billion in the six months to December end. However, net flows in the platforms business went up by almost $1 billion, while those in the asset management business rose by $0.3 billion.

The underlying NPAT for the platforms business declined 16.4% on the back of a $47.5 million drop in net revenues, while that of the asset management division decreased $3.4 million to $34.8 million with its net revenues declining by $9 million due to a lower average FUM.

The financial advice business finished positively, however. Underlying NPAT was up $6.4 million or 22.6%. This was driven by cost cutting that resulted in $16.7 million saved in the period. That said, net revenues were down almost 10% to $103.7 million following the integration of Bridges with MLC Advice.

Over the six-month period the advice business was also impacted by $90 million paid in remediation, with the ANZ Advice fee for no service program being finalised.

Overall, cost cutting saw Insignia save 7% in operating expenses, coming in at $518 million.

In terms of further simplification, Insignia said it is targeting a reduction in RSE licences from four to one, reducing the number of super funds it offers from nine to one or two, offering just one or two platforms as opposed to the six currently on offer, and reducing its product range from 73 to about 20.

The Insignia board declared a total dividend of 10.5c a share, franked at 50% and payable on April 3.

As for the company's outlook, Mota said: "We have begun the second half of the financial year with strong progress and positive momentum across the business through disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives."

"As the industry continues to be impacted by the uncertainty of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, Insignia Financial's scale, diversification and strategic focus makes us well placed to deliver sustainable outcomes for clients, members and shareholders."