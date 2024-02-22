Advisers should have an AI plan: Netwealth

When it comes to incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and big data into an financial advice practice, it's imperative to have a plan in place, according to Netwealth head of marketing Andrew Braun.

Addressing the crowd at the SMSF Association Conference 2024, Braun noted that there are various ways for financial advisers to make the most of AI in their businesses.

He said the first step is to have a vision or strategy.

"What I mean by that is don't use technology for technology's sake," Braun said.

"It's easy to get caught up with the next shiny new toy. So, identify some problems in your business, identify some goals you want to achieve with it and see if AI can help."

Next, Braun told advisers to look at their team.

"Identify some champions, find some technology partners you can work with that have demonstrated success in the space, create some short-term projects, test them, and learn from them," he said.

"It's very new this technology, and there are some short-term wins you can achieve as simple as starting to use ChatGPT in the office for marketing or creating content schedules for more complex things.

"If you want to go down that more complex path, you'll need to have some type of data plan. You're going to have governance and data security plans in place. "

Advisers will also need to think about how they can manage the risks these tools bring.

"We've seen before that these tools can create wacky ideas - there's a risk of inputting personally identifiable information into these tools, which are consumed and then reused," Braun said, noting advisers need to think about how they're going to train staff to use these tools.

Braun said it's also important that advisers to stay up to date with the latest technology.

"It's unbelievable what's changed in the last 12 months, and AI by its very nature is relatively exponential in its growth, it's changing rapidly," he said.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Braun told advisers "to keep it human".

"Your role is to look at the intersection between technology, your clients, your staff," he said.

"What role does it play? You need to make sure that technology is gender-neutral and culturally neutral. So, keep it human."