Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by
Expand

Advisers should have an AI plan: Netwealth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   3:28PM

When it comes to incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and big data into an financial advice practice, it's imperative to have a plan in place, according to Netwealth head of marketing Andrew Braun.

Addressing the crowd at the SMSF Association Conference 2024, Braun noted that there are various ways for financial advisers to make the most of AI in their businesses.

He said the first step is to have a vision or strategy.

"What I mean by that is don't use technology for technology's sake," Braun said.

"It's easy to get caught up with the next shiny new toy. So, identify some problems in your business, identify some goals you want to achieve with it and see if AI can help."

Next, Braun told advisers to look at their team.

"Identify some champions, find some technology partners you can work with that have demonstrated success in the space, create some short-term projects, test them, and learn from them," he said.

"It's very new this technology, and there are some short-term wins you can achieve as simple as starting to use ChatGPT in the office for marketing or creating content schedules for more complex things.

"If you want to go down that more complex path, you'll need to have some type of data plan. You're going to have governance and data security plans in place. "

Advisers will also need to think about how they can manage the risks these tools bring.

"We've seen before that these tools can create wacky ideas - there's a risk of inputting personally identifiable information into these tools, which are consumed and then reused," Braun said, noting advisers need to think about how they're going to train staff to use these tools.

Braun said it's also important that advisers to stay up to date with the latest technology.

"It's unbelievable what's changed in the last 12 months, and AI by its very nature is relatively exponential in its growth, it's changing rapidly," he said.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Braun told advisers "to keep it human".

"Your role is to look at the intersection between technology, your clients, your staff," he said.

"What role does it play? You need to make sure that technology is gender-neutral and culturally neutral. So, keep it human."

Read more: NetwealthAndrew BraunSMSF Association Conference
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
Netwealth records $78bn FUA, flags departure
Younger Aussies embracing SMSFs, guidance needed
Private markets make concrete inroads with advisers
Netwealth to distribute private markets offering
Challenger posts record annuity sales
A roadmap for transitioning to managed accounts
HSBC committed to local custody arm despite rapid decline in assets
Platform comparison fintech launches
Netwealth gears up to relaunch Core, market share expands

Editor's Choice

Super contribution caps to rise on July 1

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Superannuation contribution caps will go up on July 1, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings.

Insignia details transformation progress

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach