Advisers report burnout, breaking point: Research

High levels of stress and anxiety are tempting 42% of financial advisers to exit the industry, as reports of burnout underscore the toll their work is taking on their physical and mental health, new research suggests.

The inaugural Wellbeing of Financial Advisers in Australia report reveals how work stress has prompted 33% of advisers to seek medical help.

The authors, e-lab researcher Adam Fraser and Deakin Business School senior lecturer John Molineux, found among other professionals working in the mortgage lending, banking, professional services and educational industries, advisers recorded the lowest scores in the areas of wellbeing, mental and physical health.

The majority (73%) of advisers are experiencing high levels of burnout, while a third (33%) are seeking medical care to manage their symptoms caused by the stresses of the job.

An alarming number (61%) said the stress is affecting their sleep. They blamed regulatory and compliance demands as their biggest source of anxiety; 82% described this as either "highly stressful" or "very highly stressful".

Out of the total amount of time spent on tasks, client meetings take up most of their attention (16%), followed by administration (15%), compliance (14%), advising (12%) and emails (12%).

"The constant change that they have experienced, the lack of input and consultation around the imposed changes and how they have been portrayed in the media has taken a heavy toll on this group and the profession," the report read.

Forty-two percent are considering leaving the industry and a further 17% are unsure if they will stay in the profession.

A third (67%) experience some level of depression - ranging from "a little of the time" to "all the time". Worryingly, 17% of these advisers are feeling depressed most of the time or all of the time.

On a brighter note, the vast majority find true meaning and purpose in their work, saying that they are still engaged and find working as an adviser challenging and rewarding.

Within this group are advisers growing their businesses and enjoying the work. This cohort reported strong wellbeing, mental health and work-life balance.

"If advisers' wellbeing and mental health does not improve dramatically, the constant change and regulatory demands look to cannibalise and wipe out people's desire and capacity to work in this profession," the report read.

All in all, there are real concerns about the sustainability of the profession.

Fraser said: "Financial advisers play a vitally important role in our society. Having worked with this industry for the last 15 years I have always found financial advisers incredibly committed to their clients and a group that finds great meaning and purpose in the work they do."

However, the narrative in the industry has been that all the change and disruption they are going through is taking its toll on advisers not only professionally but also personally, Fraser said.

"We did this research to accurately assess the state of wellbeing and mental health of financial advisers in Australia. As well as to uncover the strategies and behaviours of advisers who are thriving and evolving their businesses despite all the disruption and change. But most importantly we did it to help the people who invest so much time and energy into improving the financial security of Australians."

The study was conducted in two stages in late 2020. The first phase canvassed 45 volunteers, while 709 financial advisers competed the survey in the second phase.