Financial Planning
Advisers query super changes

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:12PM

Financial advisers have been focused on mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on superannuation for their clients, according to BT.

BT's technical team received over 2000 enquiries from advisers in the September quarter and the most asked question was in relation to re-contributing early release of super payments.

Clients who had accessed their superannuation through the early release of superannuation (ERS) program may be in a position to pay it back and can do so tax-free.

"Some advisers are pleasantly surprised to learn that their clients can re-contribute the amounts they had withdrawn under the COVID-19 early release of super program, and that those re-contributions will not be counted towards their non-concessional contributions cap," BT's Technical Services technical consultant Tim Howard said.

"What's more, clients have until 30 June 2030 to make the re-contributions - and so have a long period in which to get their retirement savings back to where they were."

Further to this, advisers wanted to know details of COVID-19 relief for SMSFs.

SMSF trustees and related parties who have been unable to return to Australia due to travel restrictions will not see their fund's residency status impacted.

In addition, if an SMSF provided rental relief to a tenant happens which happens to contravene the super laws, the ATO will not take any action against the fund so long as the relief is on commercial terms due to financial impacts of the pandemic.

This also applies to loan repayment relief provided by an SMSF.

Advisers also had queries about property ownership despite most advisers knowing that clients cannot personally make use of property owned by their fund.

"Advisers are asking for certainty around what the alternate solution may be, although they may already know the answer. They are double checking with us, as clients who are about to retire are regularly asking advisers whether they can move into the property owned by their SMSF," Howard said.

Advisers asked the technical team how to calculate a client's transfer balance cap following the indexation. Some advisers were concerned that a client who is rolling over between funds might accidentally push their transfer balance account over the threshold.

"Rollovers should not inadvertently impact clients' transfer balance caps," Howard said.

Lastly, the fifth most popular question was in regard to excess concessional contribution charge (ECCC). The ECCC no longer applies meaning that individuals who made contributions on or after July 1 which exceed their concessional contributions cap, will not have to pay it.

