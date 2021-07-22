NEWS
Financial Planning

Advisers overlook home equity release strategies

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:31PM

Financial advisers are shunning home equity release or reverse mortgage strategies that could potentially benefit retiree clients, according to new research.

Regtech Fourth Line and retiree financial services provider Pension Boost looked at the Statement of Advice of 15 licensees and 1980 financial advisers.

Of the 5000 SOAs produced between 1 July 2019 to 15 May 2021, not one mentioned a home equity release or reverse mortgage as a strategy for consideration.

The most dominant pieces of advice provided were on superannuation and pensions.

For those aged 45 and over, 73% of all SOAs reviewed contained advice on super, drawdowns and pensions.

Some 14% for those over 55 years old received advice on their private savings. For those over 65, just 18% received advice on Centrelink's Age Pension.

Fourth Line chief executive David Travers suggests that the lack of advice on home equity drawdown strategies might not be in line with the client best interests' obligation.

Notwithstanding this seemingly positive outcome in super, given the relative wealth tied up in property, this research raises the question of why advisers are not considering equity release strategies, including a review of the government and private sector product options as part of a comprehensive retirement plan, he said.

Half of the population analysed comprised 55-year-olds and over with an average net wealth of $1.53 million split across superannuation ($668k), private savings ($332k) and property ($677k).

