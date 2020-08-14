Advisers bolt to cash, gold

Advisers seeking to de-risk portfolios have sparked mass inflows to defensive assets and an almost equal amount in outflows of riskier assets, namely Australian equities.

The BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA) and ETF Securities Physical Gold (GOLD) were the top two ETFs receiving $166 million and $133 million respectively in July, according to the latest BetaShares Australian ETF Review.

Interestingly there was almost the same figure flowing out of the BlackRock iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF and the State Street SPRDR S&P/ASX 200 month at $159 million and $131 million respectively.

The total outflow for Australian equities in July was just shy of $193 million while the total inflow for cash was $151 million and over $200 million for commodities.

For the year to date, GOLD has recorded $606.2 million flowing in, followed by AAA at $517 million.

AAA took out the top spot on the on ETF Securities Weekly ETF Market last week for inflows at $173 million and was also the most traded ETF.

The cash ETF has been gaining popularity particularly in ending June 30 where it took out the number one spot again after receiving flows of $130 million.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur told Financial Standard the $2 billion cash ETF is popular with advisers that are de-risking portfolios and allocating more towards ETFs as the fund has a long track record of providing returns which are superior to bank returns and those that are available on platforms.

"It is very liquid and it allows advisers to improve the returns that they're getting on cash for their clients, relative to the returns that are available on platforms and relative to term deposits," he said.

"Advisers are now aware that AAA is offering a better alternative and when the interest rates are as low as they are at the moment, every basis point counts."

While Vynokur said he does not have the visibility to see what clients are selling out of, hypothetically speaking he knows that clients are de-risking which is why BetaShares has seen higher allocation towards AAA.

The best performance from ETFs in July came from precious metals, particularly gold and silver, along with gold miners.

ETF Securities chief executive Kris Walesby said: "Precious metals continue to hold appeal as a hedge against market volatility. Gold pushed through the all-time high mark recently and is likely to maintain value for some time due to quantitative easing programs across the globe and ongoing risks from COVID-19."

"Silver has traditionally followed gold closely and may be set for market interest as investors look for alternatives to gold," he said.

ETFs Physical Silver has returned 53.3% this year to date followed by BetaShares Global Gold Miners at 51.4% and VanEck Gold Miners at 43.3%.