NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:07PM

Advisers seeking to de-risk portfolios have sparked mass inflows to defensive assets and an almost equal amount in outflows of riskier assets, namely Australian equities.

The BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA) and ETF Securities Physical Gold (GOLD) were the top two ETFs receiving $166 million and $133 million respectively in July, according to the latest BetaShares Australian ETF Review.

Interestingly there was almost the same figure flowing out of the BlackRock iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF and the State Street SPRDR S&P/ASX 200 month at $159 million and $131 million respectively.

The total outflow for Australian equities in July was just shy of $193 million while the total inflow for cash was $151 million and over $200 million for commodities.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

For the year to date, GOLD has recorded $606.2 million flowing in, followed by AAA at $517 million.

AAA took out the top spot on the on ETF Securities Weekly ETF Market last week for inflows at $173 million and was also the most traded ETF.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The cash ETF has been gaining popularity particularly in ending June 30 where it took out the number one spot again after receiving flows of $130 million.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur told Financial Standard the $2 billion cash ETF is popular with advisers that are de-risking portfolios and allocating more towards ETFs as the fund has a long track record of providing returns which are superior to bank returns and those that are available on platforms.

"It is very liquid and it allows advisers to improve the returns that they're getting on cash for their clients, relative to the returns that are available on platforms and relative to term deposits," he said.

"Advisers are now aware that AAA is offering a better alternative and when the interest rates are as low as they are at the moment, every basis point counts."

While Vynokur said he does not have the visibility to see what clients are selling out of, hypothetically speaking he knows that clients are de-risking which is why BetaShares has seen higher allocation towards AAA.

The best performance from ETFs in July came from precious metals, particularly gold and silver, along with gold miners.

ETF Securities chief executive Kris Walesby said: "Precious metals continue to hold appeal as a hedge against market volatility. Gold pushed through the all-time high mark recently and is likely to maintain value for some time due to quantitative easing programs across the globe and ongoing risks from COVID-19."

"Silver has traditionally followed gold closely and may be set for market interest as investors look for alternatives to gold," he said.

ETFs Physical Silver has returned 53.3% this year to date followed by BetaShares Global Gold Miners at 51.4% and VanEck Gold Miners at 43.3%.

Read more: BetaSharesETF SecuritiesAlex VynokurBlackRockiSharesFinancial StandardKris WalesbyState StreetVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock offers update on dumping coal
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
Pandemic exacerbated retirement confidence: Research
ETP market winners revealed
Gold rally continues to hit new highs
No returns in sight for AAP investors
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
HESTA consolidates investment options
CalPERS chief investment officer resigns
Bond investor sues Australian government
Editor's Choice
Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5Qn8aqap