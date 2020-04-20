NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Advisers adapt as crisis unfolds
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   11:58AM

Despite both the health and economic destruction that the COVID-19 pandemic has left in its wake, the environment, albeit dark, has highlighted the value of Australia's advice industry.

The human element of advice; the ability to connect with someone, empathise with him or her and marry this with a solution, has never been so important.

And with social distancing at play, Centrepoint Alliance chief executive Angus Benbow said the industry had been quick to adapt in order to thrive through this challenging period.

"In this environment the value of quality financial advice has never been greater," he said.

"Advisers are working to adapt their businesses and overcome the challenges of mandatory social distancing to help their clients through this period."

Australia's advisers have embraced innovative solutions to continue serving their clients during the crisis, he said.

"Advisers are being innovative to stay connected to their clients and deliver compliant advice, for example making special arrangements for older clients and using solutions like digital signatures," Benbow said.

"All are spending extra time being proactive, connecting with anxious clients and helping them take advantage of the stimulus packages."

Prior to the pandemic, Australia's advisory businesses already faced contracting operating margins and an exodus of advisers following the Royal Commission. These pressures saw the country's advisers increasingly embrace technology and innovative solutions to scale up their businesses.

In a survey of 177 authorised representatives and self-licensed advisers, Centrepoint Alliance found that one third were focused on making sure their businesses remained competitive and innovative well beyond the crisis.

"The majority of financial advisers are small business owners, so many are focused on ensuring their businesses remain viable and sustainable beyond the current period of market uncertainty," Benbow said.

"At the same time, they are focused on doing crucial work to support clients, many of whom have lost their jobs, or are experiencing financial distress or cashflow issues."

The firm has introduced an informative portal to assist advisers during this period.

"We are taking a number of proactive steps to provide additional support, including providing fee relief for advisers and capping fees for two years," Benbow said.

"We have established a dedicated portal for information during the crisis, which includes more than 50 adviser support articles, client facing materials, business continuity plans and tips on remote working and staff wellbeing."

To reduce costs during this period of volatility, the board and executive team will take a 20% reduction in pay. The firm's non-executive staff have also been invited to salary sacrifice six weeks leave over the coming six months.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Centrepoint AllianceCOVID-19Angus Benbow
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Time to step up or face the music
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM
Centrepoint executives depart, pay cuts implemented
Super funds face penalties over early release failures
Super funds called out over liquidity
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something huUfSPiq