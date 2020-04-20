Advisers adapt as crisis unfolds

Despite both the health and economic destruction that the COVID-19 pandemic has left in its wake, the environment, albeit dark, has highlighted the value of Australia's advice industry.

The human element of advice; the ability to connect with someone, empathise with him or her and marry this with a solution, has never been so important.

And with social distancing at play, Centrepoint Alliance chief executive Angus Benbow said the industry had been quick to adapt in order to thrive through this challenging period.

"In this environment the value of quality financial advice has never been greater," he said.

"Advisers are working to adapt their businesses and overcome the challenges of mandatory social distancing to help their clients through this period."

Australia's advisers have embraced innovative solutions to continue serving their clients during the crisis, he said.

"Advisers are being innovative to stay connected to their clients and deliver compliant advice, for example making special arrangements for older clients and using solutions like digital signatures," Benbow said.

"All are spending extra time being proactive, connecting with anxious clients and helping them take advantage of the stimulus packages."

Prior to the pandemic, Australia's advisory businesses already faced contracting operating margins and an exodus of advisers following the Royal Commission. These pressures saw the country's advisers increasingly embrace technology and innovative solutions to scale up their businesses.

In a survey of 177 authorised representatives and self-licensed advisers, Centrepoint Alliance found that one third were focused on making sure their businesses remained competitive and innovative well beyond the crisis.

"The majority of financial advisers are small business owners, so many are focused on ensuring their businesses remain viable and sustainable beyond the current period of market uncertainty," Benbow said.

"At the same time, they are focused on doing crucial work to support clients, many of whom have lost their jobs, or are experiencing financial distress or cashflow issues."

The firm has introduced an informative portal to assist advisers during this period.

"We are taking a number of proactive steps to provide additional support, including providing fee relief for advisers and capping fees for two years," Benbow said.

"We have established a dedicated portal for information during the crisis, which includes more than 50 adviser support articles, client facing materials, business continuity plans and tips on remote working and staff wellbeing."

To reduce costs during this period of volatility, the board and executive team will take a 20% reduction in pay. The firm's non-executive staff have also been invited to salary sacrifice six weeks leave over the coming six months.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.