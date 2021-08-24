NEWS
Financial Planning

Adviser support services a boon for Sequoia

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   3:01PM

Sequoia Financial Group continues to benefit from the highly competitive sector of financial adviser support services, which doubled its revenues in the last two years.

Sequoia's wealth division, which provides licensee services to over 400 authorised representatives, generated $55.3 million in revenues in FY21, rising from $40.6 million in the year prior. Compared to FY19, revenues of $26.4 million have more than doubled.

Sequoia chief executive Gary Crole sees more opportunities in this space as major banks exit advice.

"Our goal is to capture the quality practices and provide licensee services for up to 8% of the overall advice market which we expect to reduce to 13,000 by 2025," he said.

During FY21, Sequoia acquired PantherCorp, Yellow Brick Road's wealth division, Philip Capital, and Total Cover Australia.

He expects a further boost in revenue as acquisitions made in FY21 make full contributions in the following financial year.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Crole flagged that Sequoia will continue to acquire mid-tier licensee businesses within subsidiaries InterPrac Financial Planning and Sequoia Wealth Management to have a total of 1000 advisers by 2025. It will also acquire customer books into the salaried advice unit of InterPrac Securities and Sequoia's family office business.

Sequoia's other three business units are technology solutions for advisers and accountants; online brokerage; and clearing and settlements services.

As for its self-managed super fund administration offering, Crole said with about 10,000 accounting firms operating in Australia, Sequoia holds about 25% of the market and wants to increase this to 50% by June 2022.

Net profit after tax for the group jumped 187% to $5.5 million.

