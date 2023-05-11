Newspaper icon
Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023   12:50PM

The cost of professional indemnity insurance increased at least 40% for financial advisers since 2015, a new report from APRA shows.

Reviewing claims trends and affordability of public liability and professional indemnity insurance in Australia, the regulator found that between 2015 and 2021 professional indemnity gross written premiums grew by 75%. This is comprised of a 27% average increase in premiums and a 38% increase in risk counts.

While increases differed across occupation groups and subgroups, the Financial category - which accounts for accountants, financial advisers and brokers/dealers - all saw an average premium increase of at least 40%.

"For Financial, average premiums increased by a similar amount across most occupation subgroups. The largest increase in premiums was for brokers and fund managers (also accompanied by a large increase in risk counts)," APRA said.

"While average premiums also increased significantly for financial planners/advisers - this was accompanied by a large reduction in risk counts (which may instead be indicative of changes in measurement of risk counts rather than price increases)."

The premium increases were the highest for large and corporate businesses, it added.

