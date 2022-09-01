Newspaper icon
Adviser exits fuel salary increases

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   12:38PM

Ongoing uncertainty and a shrinking talent pool is driving significant salary increases for financial advisers.

That's according to a recent salary guide from financial services specialist Kaizen Recruitment, saying it's seen substantial increases in remuneration across all levels of financial advice.

Kaizen said these increases have been driven by, among other things, decreasing adviser numbers, adviser experience gaps, business exits and the compliance burden, all making attracting and retaining talent challenging.

Typically in short supply, there is plenty of opportunity for senior female advisers in the market, with many larger wealth management firms having diversity quotas to meet, Kaizen said.

According to the guide, a senior financial adviser with 5-10 years or more experience can currently command between $140,000 and $180,000. Meanwhile, an adviser with two to five years' experience could command between $110,000 and $140,000. These figures are inclusive of superannuation and don't account for bonuses.

"Advisers that are experienced, adequately educated (under the current guidelines), have blemish-free compliance and have a strong track record of maintaining a significant client book remain as the epitome of wealth management firms needs and wants," Kaizen said.

"Unfortunately, this pool is shrinking and advisers with 15+ years now make up a small portion of the industry. Wealth management firms are aware and are going to great lengths to keep advisers that are considering a move."

The recruiter said it has seen counteroffers as large as $50,000 more in salary, with most being an additional $20,000 or $30,000. They have also included increased responsibility and other benefits.

The guide states that senior paraplanners could earn between $90,000 and $110,000 and paraplanners with less than five years' experience are seeing offers of between $70,000 and $90,000.

An associate adviser who has finished their provisional year could earn anything from $85,000 to $110,000, while a junior associate adviser could be on up to $85,000.

On the client services front, a manager or senior officer could earn between $80,000 and $95,000, while a client services officer with one to two years' experience is typically capable of commanding between $70,000 and $80,000.

"Paraplanners are still in short supply and high demand, especially those with significant experience or who are career paraplanners. Xplan experience continues to be the forefront of requirements for client services and paraplanner positions," Kaizen said.

"Client services salaries have been increasing due to compliance increases and it is being seen as a niche and specialised admin role. Most businesses are time short and are unable to pour resources into training an incoming client services officer on their preferred platform or chosen CRM to manage their client's profiles."

It added that lines can often blur when it comes to support roles, with many serving in dual roles. Candidates with broader holistic experience are more highly sought after, Kaizen said.

Read more: Kaizen Recruitment
