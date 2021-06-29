Adviser ETF use grows

Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

The latest BetaShares/Investment Trends ETF Report revealed 75% of Australian advisers are now using ETFs in client portfolios or intend to by the end of this year.

The report, which surveyed around 800 advisers, also showed the number of advisers that already use ETFs has doubled to 59% from 27% in 2010.

Of this, on average 20% of net inflows are going to ETFs, up from 17% in 2019 and 7% in 2013.

The main reasons advisers are using ETFs in client portfolios are cost and diversification and accessing specific markets (69%).

"Cost-effective diversification is still the number one reason advisers use ETFs. However, the findings support our observation that investors and advisers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of ETFs to achieve more targeted portfolio construction goals," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

Further to this, advisers who are providing responsive investing advice has more than doubled from 19% in 2015 to 40% in 2020 following strong demand from clients across all age groups.

The most pressing ethical issues for clients when it comes to responsible investing were cited as weapons and animal welfare (37%) and environmental issues (33%).

"We have seen tremendous take-up in our ethical ETFs since we launched our first ethical ETF in 2017, with more than $2 billion now invested across our ethical range," Vynokur said.

"There has been strong demand for this kind of solution from self-directed and advised investors alike. Advisers are responding to this demand. We expect the trend of increasing adoption of responsible investing to continue for some time."