Regulatory

Adviser banned after $11.3m loss

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   11:46AM

ASIC confirmed it permanently banned WA-based adviser Noel Northcott in April, over concerns it had around Northcott's involvement in the Noon Investment Fund and the Quant Fund, after a ruling by Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) allowed the regulator to make the ban public.

ASIC said Northcott used algorithms to conduct foreign exchange trading with investors' money.

However, ASIC said it found that in March and April 2022, the Noon Investment Fund lost around $11.3 million.

The regulator said Northcott sent false monthly performance statements to 42 investors in the Noon Investment Fund stating their investments had increased over the period, when, in fact, their investments had lost 90% of their value.

ASIC determined this was dishonest conduct according to the standards of ordinary people, highly unprofessional, and lacking in sound judgement and integrity.

Additionally, the regulator said in or around 2023, Northcott made misleading or deceptive statements by representing the Quant Fund's performance was higher than it was and that the Quant Fund had operated for longer than it had.

"Northcott failed to understand the Australian financial services licensing and compliance regime and is not adequately trained, or is not competent, to provide one or more financial services, perform one or more functions as an officer of an entity that carries on a financial services business, or control an entity that carries on a financial service business," ASIC said.

ASIC banned Northcott on April 28, but on April 29 Northcott lodged an appeal to the ART for a review of ASIC's decision.

He also made an application to stay ASIC's decision to ban him and for confidentiality directions.

On October 10, the ART refused to make stay and confidentiality orders, meaning ASIC could make public its decision to ban Northcott.

Northcott's banning has been recorded on ASIC's Banned and Disqualified register.

Allianz Retire+ rejigs executive team, product and marketing chief exits

KARREN VERGARA
Allianz Retire+ has unveiled a new executive lineup that will move on without a chief product and marketing officer, and operations lead.

Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Morningstar's research found most ASX-listed asset managers have underperformed the ASX 200 Total Return Index since the start of 2025.

WAM takes over PIA board, vows to lift underperformance

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) has successfully taken over the board of the Pengana International Equities (PIA) LIC in the hope of overhauling its investment strategy amid continued underperformance.

ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned Wade Spooner of Melbourne for eight years for advising his clients to invest their superannuation into the Shield Master Fund while he was an authorised representative of MWL Financial Services.

Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
