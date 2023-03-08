Advice tech firm officially launches local operations

Advice tech firm officially launches local operationsBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023 12:08PM
Read more: intelliflo, Stuart Alsop, Nick Eatock, Invesco
Digital advice platform intelliflo has officially set up shop in Australia, following the successful trial of its Aussie adapted 'intelliflo office' advice software last year.
At the time of the trial, intelliflo hired Stuart Alsop as its head of sales to support the company's growth in the Australian market.
Prior to Australia, intelliflo developed a dominant footprint in the UK. It is the digital advice business of Invesco.
Commenting on the official launch, intelliflo founder and chief executive Nick Eatock said: "We want Australia to have the best financial advisers in the world."
This starts with the fundamental of world-leading software and services, he said.
"We're already seeing strong take-up in the local market having signed several licensees and dealer groups here, and are in active conversation with multiple advice firms," Eatock continued.
"The market is clearly welcoming increased competition, software, systems and service."
Meanwhile, Alsop said that intelliflo office is fast becoming an integral part of the financial advice business in Australia. The solution took over 20,000 days to develop, he added.
"... intelliflo office is the backbone of the wealth sector in the United Kingdom," he said.
"This solution provides local advisers access to advice services online and streamlines the entire advice proves, giving advisers the time needed to focus on their client relationships."
Alsop added that Australia and the UK are similar when it comes to the value of financial advice.
"They're often one step ahead and a step behind each other," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Gender balance is smart economics: CEW
In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice
Diverse investment teams fare better: WTW|
Gender super balance parity four decades away: ISA|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Kate Galvin
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION