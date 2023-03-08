Advice tech firm officially launches local operations

Digital advice platform intelliflo has officially set up shop in Australia, following the successful trial of its Aussie adapted 'intelliflo office' advice software last year.

At the time of the trial, intelliflo hired Stuart Alsop as its head of sales to support the company's growth in the Australian market.

Prior to Australia, intelliflo developed a dominant footprint in the UK. It is the digital advice business of Invesco.

Commenting on the official launch, intelliflo founder and chief executive Nick Eatock said: "We want Australia to have the best financial advisers in the world."

This starts with the fundamental of world-leading software and services, he said.

"We're already seeing strong take-up in the local market having signed several licensees and dealer groups here, and are in active conversation with multiple advice firms," Eatock continued.

"The market is clearly welcoming increased competition, software, systems and service."

Meanwhile, Alsop said that intelliflo office is fast becoming an integral part of the financial advice business in Australia. The solution took over 20,000 days to develop, he added.

"... intelliflo office is the backbone of the wealth sector in the United Kingdom," he said.

"This solution provides local advisers access to advice services online and streamlines the entire advice proves, giving advisers the time needed to focus on their client relationships."

Alsop added that Australia and the UK are similar when it comes to the value of financial advice.

"They're often one step ahead and a step behind each other," he said.