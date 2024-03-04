Advice PDMs, BDMs at inflection point: Survey

Professional and business development managers are growing increasingly dissatisfied in their current roles as many flagged their exit over the next three years, a new survey finds.

A comprehensive analysis of professional development managers (PDM) and business development managers (BDM) by Business Health looked at how these roles have evolved since the Hayne Royal Commission.

Business ready IV found that the roles of PDMs and BDMs, while costly in terms of salaries, can add enormous value to a practice amidst consolidation and fragmentation by promoting financial advice and helping advisers deliver advice to the market.

"In many ways these managers were perhaps the most challenged - after all their role has been predicated on their relationship with advisers and practices and as their clients adapted to their new world, how would the BDM/PDM fare?" Business Health said.

Managers surveyed said that their workload has increased, yet 81% have not had a meaningful pay rise to compensate for more work.

Managers can earn as much as $300,000 (plus on-costs) on average per year. Most roles are typically held by men (61%) who have 10-plus years of experience.

Over a third (38%) said they do not have the tools and training to do their jobs properly and a similar number expressed dissatisfaction in their current roles.

Nearly two thirds (64%) are looking to exit their job in the next three years; some 87% have been approached to move employers.

Worryingly, 25% flagged they will leave the financial services industry altogether. A minority (13%) are considering becoming an adviser or want a different role within their organisation.

About 72% of managers help advisers recruit staff, provide strategic planning, succession planning, training and professional development, and business coaching.

Only 5% of BDMs assist advisers with compliance and monitoring support, while 55% of PDMs offer this support.

The majority (64%) said they spend too much time performing administrative tasks.

Many also feel they are spread too thinly, being asked to service too many advisers, thus limiting their ability to add true value.

"As licensees, product manufacturers and investment platforms think through their optimal adviser proposition for the future, it will be absolutely essential that their managers are skilled and supported to deliver services and solutions that advisers want and need. The value they add must be real and tangible and can only, in truth, be adjudged by the adviser," Business Health said.