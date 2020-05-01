Advice group research head departs

The head of research at a major financial advice group has jumped ship, and is set to head up investments in AMP's superannuation trustee office.

Miriam Herold is leaving Centrepoint Alliance, as the advice group's research leadership is re-shuffled, with senior research analyst John Stamatopoulos also departing.

The two researchers leave Centrepoint after less than two years, having both joined in late 2018.

In a note, Centrepoint Alliance group executive advice services and solutions Kate Anderson said the decisions of Herold and Stamatopoulos were good career moves for each of them, "but a disappointing outcome for Centrepoint Alliance".

"Both Miriam and John have been offered roles in the industry that are a great next step in helping them achieve their career goals," Anderson said.

Anderson said that since joining the group, both Herold and Stamatopoulos have worked with Centrepoint's adviser community to "develop a robust investment and governance process", including developing an investment philosophy and research process.

"I would like to thank Miriam and John for their commitment to delivering best practice research and investment products to our adviser community, as well as forging strong relationships internally and externally," Anderson said.

Stamatopoulos' last day at the group is today, while Herold leaves next week, to take up her new role at AMP as head of investments in the wealth manager's superannuation trustee office.

An AMP spokesperson confirmed Herold's appointment to Financial Standard earlier this week.

In Herold's absence, former Perpetual Private head of investment research Maggie Callinan has been "engaged" to manage Centrepoint's research capabilities "on an interim basis" from May 8.

Anderson noted Callinan's more than decades of experience in wealth management research, and pointed to her close working relationship with the group in the past, which included helping establish its current operating model.

"Maggie has extensive experience in research team management, strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction, developing/managing model portfolios and researching investment funds and ETFs," Anderson said.

"Most recently Maggie served as the chief investment officer of an Australian based digital wealth strategy, overseeing development of risk profiling, strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction and adviser license compliance."

Previously, Callinan served as head of superannuation research at Rainmaker, and was earlier head of research at ING Australia. Since 2017 she has served as a director of investment ratings at Australia Ratings.