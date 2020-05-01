NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Advice group research head departs
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   12:45PM

The head of research at a major financial advice group has jumped ship, and is set to head up investments in AMP's superannuation trustee office.

Miriam Herold is leaving Centrepoint Alliance, as the advice group's research leadership is re-shuffled, with senior research analyst John Stamatopoulos also departing.

The two researchers leave Centrepoint after less than two years, having both joined in late 2018.

In a note, Centrepoint Alliance group executive advice services and solutions Kate Anderson said the decisions of Herold and Stamatopoulos were good career moves for each of them, "but a disappointing outcome for Centrepoint Alliance".

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Both Miriam and John have been offered roles in the industry that are a great next step in helping them achieve their career goals," Anderson said.

Anderson said that since joining the group, both Herold and Stamatopoulos have worked with Centrepoint's adviser community to "develop a robust investment and governance process", including developing an investment philosophy and research process.

"I would like to thank Miriam and John for their commitment to delivering best practice research and investment products to our adviser community, as well as forging strong relationships internally and externally," Anderson said.

Stamatopoulos' last day at the group is today, while Herold leaves next week, to take up her new role at AMP as head of investments in the wealth manager's superannuation trustee office.

An AMP spokesperson confirmed Herold's appointment to Financial Standard earlier this week.

In Herold's absence, former Perpetual Private head of investment research Maggie Callinan has been "engaged" to manage Centrepoint's research capabilities "on an interim basis" from May 8.

Anderson noted Callinan's more than decades of experience in wealth management research, and pointed to her close working relationship with the group in the past, which included helping establish its current operating model.

"Maggie has extensive experience in research team management, strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction, developing/managing model portfolios and researching investment funds and ETFs," Anderson said.

"Most recently Maggie served as the chief investment officer of an Australian based digital wealth strategy, overseeing development of risk profiling, strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction and adviser license compliance."

Previously, Callinan served as head of superannuation research at Rainmaker, and was earlier head of research at ING Australia. Since 2017 she has served as a director of investment ratings at Australia Ratings.

Read more: AMPCentrepoint AllianceMiriam HeroldKate AndersonJohn StamatopoulosMaggie CallinanING AustraliaRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP bleeds $18 billion
Super fund transfer delayed amid COVID-19
Centrepoint executives depart, pay cuts implemented
Advisers adapt as crisis unfolds
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Best MySuper products revealed
Ethical fund manager wears $520m hit
Multi-asset results mixed in COVID-19 sell-off
COVID-19 uncertainty sees AMP withdraw guidance
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i2vIXix3