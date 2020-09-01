Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover

HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.

The announcement by IOOF to acquire MLC's advice business will see the creation of Australia's biggest advice business by number of advisers at 1884.

HFM & Partners managing director Scott Haywood said being part of the biggest group of advisers was one of the main reasons he decided to change licensees to Sequoia Financial subsidiary InterPrac.

"We did not want to be going to another large institutional licensee that is aligned with products or insurance. Clients don't want to be a number so why should advisers," he told Financial Standard.

It was not just being part of a large group that sparked the shift but also the uncertainty of financial advisers after the Royal Commission and as a small business owner HFM & Partners needs certainty with their clients' portfolios.

"We need to do what is in the best interests of our clients and soon we will see APRA make a decision as to whether IOOF will take over all advisers under the MLC banner and that could create more uncertainty for clients," Haywood said.

"We decided to be proactive some months ago and make sure we were ready in the event the licence may not fit."

Despite this, MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd held briefings yesterday and today to reassure advisers of the changes and said that NAB chose the IOOF exit path for MLC as it was the best outcome for both NAB and MLC.

In a note to advisers yesterday Lloyd said: "I know that today's announcement will raise many questions, including what it means to be part of IOOF, your role, where you'll be based, the immediate impacts on strategic initiatives and more."

"While all the answers won't be known at this point, there will be a constant flow of information to you, starting immediately with today and tomorrow's briefings."

HFM & Partners made the shift to MLC after the announcement that AMP was acquiring its previous licensee AXA in 2011.

Haywood said he saw what was going to happen at AMP and does not want to be a part of it at IOOF.

MLC first alerted HFM & Partners among other licensees in 2018 about their decision to move its licence on. The move to InterPrac will be more expensive for HFM but it is more aligned with their business.

"We have given this decision extensive thought after NAB proposed the changes in 2018. We have in our opinion made ours in what we think will be best for our clients. We are not being remunerated to stay or move but from our clients point of view they want certainty of advice in these uncertain times," he said.