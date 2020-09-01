NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:21PM

HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.

The announcement by IOOF to acquire MLC's advice business will see the creation of Australia's biggest advice business by number of advisers at 1884.

HFM & Partners managing director Scott Haywood said being part of the biggest group of advisers was one of the main reasons he decided to change licensees to Sequoia Financial subsidiary InterPrac.

"We did not want to be going to another large institutional licensee that is aligned with products or insurance. Clients don't want to be a number so why should advisers," he told Financial Standard.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

It was not just being part of a large group that sparked the shift but also the uncertainty of financial advisers after the Royal Commission and as a small business owner HFM & Partners needs certainty with their clients' portfolios.

"We need to do what is in the best interests of our clients and soon we will see APRA make a decision as to whether IOOF will take over all advisers under the MLC banner and that could create more uncertainty for clients," Haywood said.

"We decided to be proactive some months ago and make sure we were ready in the event the licence may not fit."

Despite this, MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd held briefings yesterday and today to reassure advisers of the changes and said that NAB chose the IOOF exit path for MLC as it was the best outcome for both NAB and MLC.

In a note to advisers yesterday Lloyd said: "I know that today's announcement will raise many questions, including what it means to be part of IOOF, your role, where you'll be based, the immediate impacts on strategic initiatives and more."

"While all the answers won't be known at this point, there will be a constant flow of information to you, starting immediately with today and tomorrow's briefings."

HFM & Partners made the shift to MLC after the announcement that AMP was acquiring its previous licensee AXA in 2011.

Haywood said he saw what was going to happen at AMP and does not want to be a part of it at IOOF.

MLC first alerted HFM & Partners among other licensees in 2018 about their decision to move its licence on. The move to InterPrac will be more expensive for HFM but it is more aligned with their business.

"We have given this decision extensive thought after NAB proposed the changes in 2018. We have in our opinion made ours in what we think will be best for our clients. We are not being remunerated to stay or move but from our clients point of view they want certainty of advice in these uncertain times," he said.

Read more: MLCIOOFGWM Adviser ServicesInterPracScott HaywoodGeoff LloydSequoia Financial
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF buys MLC Wealth for $1.4bn
IOOF posts profit, restructures business
IOOF divests Australian Ethical
IOOF, LUCRF Super on ERS workload
Super funds slapped over smoker premiums
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Dealer group investment head departs
Advice remediation tops $1bn
ASIC takes action against RI Advice
MLC Wealth hires risk chief from QIC
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kiSD4hjp