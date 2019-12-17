NEWS
Executive Appointments
Advice group appoints director
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   12:13PM

A financial advice group has appointed a new independent director, in a bid to grow the company in the current uncertain environment.

Alexander Beard has been appointed as an independent non-executive director at Centrepoint Alliance, joining the group from 1 January 2020.

Centrepoint chair Alan Fisher said Beard will bring a wealth of experience to the board.

Beard "brings extensive experience in delivering value to shareholders across a broad spectrum of industries and stages of company growth," he said.

"We are very pleased to have [Beard] join our board."

Beard said he was looking forward to building value for Centrepoint shareholders.

"Centrepoint Alliance has a clear strategy to provide services to advisers and is well positioned for growth in the current environment," Beard said.

"I look forward to working with the board and management team to enhance shareholder value."

The Centrepoint appointment adds to Beard's already stellar resume; currently serving as non-executive director of Probiotec, Eildon Capital and Tas Foods.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a member of the Institute of Company Directors.

Beard was previously the chief executive of ASX-listed investment company CVC Limited.

