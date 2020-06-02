Advice group acquires software business

The buyer of Chant West's financial planning software business Enzumo has been revealed, with an ASX-listed dealer group set to fork out $1.5 million for the business.

Centrepoint Alliance will acquire Enzumo from Chant West, in a move that chief executive Angus Benbow said would enhance Centrepoint Alliance's technology offering to the advice sector.

"Technology has been driving greater efficiencies for advisers over recent years," Benbow said.

"COVID-19 has completely reframed the role of technology in advice delivery and will accelerate a far broader utilisation of technology across the sector."

Enzumo provides financial planning software consulting, customization, workflow and e-learning management solutions to the advice industry.

Its clients include Australian banks, mid-tier wealth institutions, financial advisories and dealer groups.

Benbow said the COVID-19 crisis had opened advisers' eyes up to the benefits of technology.

"As part of our strategic refresh, we anticipated increased demand for technology support services from both our authorised representatives and self-licensed businesses," he said.

"We are already making significant investments including the introduction of online adviser portal Centrepoint Connect and the development of AI-enabled practice management tool Centrepoint Adviser Intelligence."

The acquisition from Chant West would help the dealer group develop its technology and data capabilities further, he said, enabling the firm "to assist all those in the Centrepoint Alliance network to be both more effective and profitable, as well as ensuring continued support for Enzumo clients."

Enzumo was a natural fit for Centrepoint Alliance, Benbow said.

"Centrepoint Alliance supports both self-licensed advisers and licensees - we already provide services to some of Enzumo's largest clients, so Enzumo's technology solutions are a natural complement to our advice and business services," he said.

Enzumo's success in consulting to both self-licensed advisers and licensees attracted the dealer group to the business, he said.

"It is the strength of these relationships that attracted us to the business and where we see opportunity for continued expansion," Benbow said.

"Enzumo has a very high-quality team, and I am delighted to welcome them."

Chant West Holdings chief executive Brendan Burwood said the acquisition would help the software business grow further.

"Both Centrepoint Alliance and Enzumo share a culture that is focused on providing the services and support that licensed and self-licensed financial advice firms need to provide great advice to their clients," he said.

"These complementary services will give the Enzumo business increased talent and scale to compete in the financial advice technology market."

There will be no immediate change to either business model, with both businesses currently operating with subscription-based fee models.