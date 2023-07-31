Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC says

Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC saysBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023 7:21AM
ASIC has imposed additional licence conditions on dealer group Shartru Wealth Management, saying representatives have not been adequately supervised, leading to some financial advice provided failing the best interests duty.
The additional conditions follow targeted surveillance by ASIC, during which it found Shartru was not adequately monitoring representatives. A review of advice documents found some advice provided by representatives failed to meet the best interests duty and related obligations, ASIC said.
Under the conditions, Shartru must engage an independent consultant to review and make recommendations on its audit processes. The independent consultant must also review a sample of advice, audits, and pre-vets and report on the efficacy of the improvements made by the group.
Headed by chief executive Rob Coyte, the privately owned licensee, based in New South Wales' Lake Macquarie, is home to about 45 financial advisers and has been operating since 2012. It added a compliance manager in January of this year, followed by a risk and compliance manager in April.
"AFS licensees are responsible for ensuring their representatives comply with financial services laws. ASIC expects licensees to have adequate audit processes to monitor and supervise their representatives. AFS licensees should conduct sufficient periodic audits of their advisers and use suitably qualified staff to conduct these audits," ASIC said.
It added that the additional conditions "were imposed by consent following Shartru's engagement in addressing ASIC's concerns."
