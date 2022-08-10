Newspaper icon
Advice firms to spend $70k more on technology: Report

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   10:47AM

Financial advisers plan to increase their practice's annual spend on technology by $70,000 as affordability and compliance issues drive adoption.

According to Investment Trends' latest Adviser Technology Needs Report, advisers are using an increasing number of technology solutions as they look to overcome mounting challenges that are impacting business operations and efficiency.

The study found 65% of advisers consider the compliance burden to be the biggest challenge facing advisers today, while 41% cited the ability to provide affordable advice and 40% said regulatory change.

To overcome these challenges, advisers are adopting more technology solutions within their businesses and intend to continue doing so. The study found that while the current average annual spend on technology for an advice business is $146,000, business owners intend to increase this to $216,000 - a jump of $70,000.

"It's assuring to see advisers' rising adoption in technology solutions and intentions to increase annual spend on these solutions going forward, making the advice preparation and implementation process more streamlined and effective," Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild said.

However, he added, this comes with a need for greater integration and standardisation across solutions.

The report found advisers are struggling with the fact there are limited end-to-end solutions across advice preparation and implementation, causing significant time delays and errors. Two thirds of advisers surveyed said they would use an end-to-end solution if it saved time and guaranteed less errors. They also said existing financial planning software providers are best placed to deliver such a solution.

