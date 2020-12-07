Advice firm launches dealer group

A Sydney-based financial advice firm is entering the licensee space, launching a technology-driven dealer group offering.

Insight Investment Partners has launched IIP Dealer Group, led by managing director Anthony Lyon and director Christopher Fellas.

The group's offering is underpinned by Insight Investment Partners' proprietary iComply2 software which has been available to external, self-licensed financial advisers for about 12 months.

"The priority was really building the technology and as I've continued to build it out, I've done it in a way that I can manage the advisers and have quite a bit of oversight... From that perspective, we thought a dealer group was a natural next step," Lyon told Financial Standard.

So far, IIP Dealer Group has signed about five financial advisers and is conducting due diligence on several others. Lyon said the advisers approaching IIP Dealer Group are typically compliance-conscious and technology savvy.

"[We've been talking to] the ones that are actively looking for a better way to run their business," he said.

Financial advisers can join IIP Dealer Group for a flat licensee fee of $25,000 plus PI insurance and an iComply2 fee to enable continued improvement of the technology. The pricing also tiers down depending on the number of advisers within a practice.

"We recognise it's not the cheapest, but we don't want it to be the cheapest either... I don't really see us trying to compete in the big dealer group space. I would rather have a niche offering and be attracting advisers that align with what we're trying to do than to offer it to everybody," Lyon said, adding that he will be satisfied if the group can grow to between 30 and 50 advisers in the next two years.

"I want to go for controlled growth and make sure the technology is constantly evolving to handle that," he said.

Lyon believes having the iComply2 technology as a core component of the offering provides a competitive advantage in a space that, while experiencing significant change, is still dominated by large groups and legacy systems.

"You would have thought that [technology] would have caught on, but maybe we have to be the ones that prove it works before anyone at a larger scale considers it. In the industry, they do like to just follow what everybody else is doing," he said.

"There's a reluctance to try something new early on."

However, recent insights from CoreData found about half of all advisers would consider switching licensee if it meant they had access to better technology.

"It's not uncommon for advisers to have to use a stack of four or five different products and, even then, be left wondering if they've ticked all the necessary compliance boxes," Lyon said.