NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Advice firm launches dealer group
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 7 DEC 2020   12:43PM

A Sydney-based financial advice firm is entering the licensee space, launching a technology-driven dealer group offering.

Insight Investment Partners has launched IIP Dealer Group, led by managing director Anthony Lyon and director Christopher Fellas.

The group's offering is underpinned by Insight Investment Partners' proprietary iComply2 software which has been available to external, self-licensed financial advisers for about 12 months.

"The priority was really building the technology and as I've continued to build it out, I've done it in a way that I can manage the advisers and have quite a bit of oversight... From that perspective, we thought a dealer group was a natural next step," Lyon told Financial Standard.

So far, IIP Dealer Group has signed about five financial advisers and is conducting due diligence on several others. Lyon said the advisers approaching IIP Dealer Group are typically compliance-conscious and technology savvy.

"[We've been talking to] the ones that are actively looking for a better way to run their business," he said.

Financial advisers can join IIP Dealer Group for a flat licensee fee of $25,000 plus PI insurance and an iComply2 fee to enable continued improvement of the technology. The pricing also tiers down depending on the number of advisers within a practice.

"We recognise it's not the cheapest, but we don't want it to be the cheapest either... I don't really see us trying to compete in the big dealer group space. I would rather have a niche offering and be attracting advisers that align with what we're trying to do than to offer it to everybody," Lyon said, adding that he will be satisfied if the group can grow to between 30 and 50 advisers in the next two years.

"I want to go for controlled growth and make sure the technology is constantly evolving to handle that," he said.

Lyon believes having the iComply2 technology as a core component of the offering provides a competitive advantage in a space that, while experiencing significant change, is still dominated by large groups and legacy systems.

"You would have thought that [technology] would have caught on, but maybe we have to be the ones that prove it works before anyone at a larger scale considers it. In the industry, they do like to just follow what everybody else is doing," he said.

"There's a reluctance to try something new early on."

However, recent insights from CoreData found about half of all advisers would consider switching licensee if it meant they had access to better technology.

"It's not uncommon for advisers to have to use a stack of four or five different products and, even then, be left wondering if they've ticked all the necessary compliance boxes," Lyon said.

Read more: IIP Dealer GroupInsight Investment PartnersAnthony LyonChristopher FellasCoreDataFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice for all could add $630bn to economy
Wells Fargo sets sights on Aussie super
Advice firms need technology to survive: FPA
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
BT reduces wholesale fees
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Super funds overlook VC potential
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
Editor's Choice
NAB wins custody mandate
KANIKA SOOD
NAB Asset Servicing has been appointed the custodian for a banking group.
AllianceBernstein Australia eyes ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
The US manager is readying its well-performing $1.2 billion AB Managed Volatility Equities fund for an active ETF debut early next year.
CBA private office head joins Mutual Trust
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The former head of the now defunct Commonwealth Private Office (CPO) has been appointed as head of Sydney at multi-family office firm Mutual Trust.
S&P DJI ventures into crypto indices
KARREN VERGARA
S&P Dow Jones Indices is launching blockchain and cryptocurrency index capabilities in collaboration with Lukka.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something v9w46Gss