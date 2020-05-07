NEWS
Investment
Advice, but not as you know it
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:30PM

While it is probably too soon to know the full impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on the future of advice, it is fair to say it may not look the same when all's said and done.

Speaking to Financial Standard chief executive of JANA, Jim Lamborn, said the advice industry was already going through a significant period of change post-Royal Commission.

"Unfortunately, everyone always talks about putting the client at the front and centre of everything they do and then you see behaviours that are inconsistent with that," Lamborn said.

Recently, JANA announced it would be entering the retail market, expanding its offering to a select number of financial advice and private wealth firms.

Michael Karagianis, JANA senior consultant, is leading the roll out and told Financial Standard that the advice industry will likely see an acceleration of existing trends as an effect of COVID-19.

"It could, for example, accelerate the trend towards the adoption of managed account strategies within the advice industry because of the ability to adjust client portfolio strategies more readily in the quickly changing investment environment," Karagianis said.

"One thing we can say is that the crisis and the associated market volatility has given greater focus to the importance of appropriate portfolio construction and risk management within client portfolios."

Karagianis said for many managed account strategies, the current environment has probably resulted in greater volatility than expected and certainly desired.

"That may result in a reassessment of the structure of asset allocation and manager selection within portfolios as advisors seek to make them a little more "heavy weather" resistant," he said.

It is for this reason, Karagianis said the role of an investment consultant has never been more important.

"Its purpose is essentially to work with and provide guidance to a client as to how to build portfolios to meet client's investment objectives," Karagianis said.

"That role is never more pronounced than during periods of financial market stress and distress when investors can start to panic."

"That can often lead to investment decisions which can become highly reactive and short-term focused and can end up destroying long-term value."

This idea of "short-term-ism" is something Lamborn said has been an issue in the advice industry for some time.

"Short term-ism we believe is one of the biggest problems in the whole investment space," Lamborn said.

"As soon as you look through the noise you can see the long-term trends, and the problems that we're facing in institutional space is the same problems that is being faced in retail space.

"They're getting broader, they're getting deeper, they're getting more complex and the more that happened there is a need to have answers quicker."

Karagianis said a key role in the current environment is often as much about providing counsel on the importance of maintaining a perspective on the longer-term outlook as it is about negotiating short-term volatility.

"In its more than 30 years of existence, JANA has experienced a number of extreme market occurrences and, as such, has a lot of collective wisdom it can impart to its clients about how to manage the risks of such environments and identify the potential investment opportunities that can often emerge," he said.

Karagianis warns that it is not just advice businesses that get caught up in having a short-term view in heated waters, but also the consulting businesses.

"There are now probably more than 30 investment consulting businesses of one form or another targeting the adviser market in Australia, ranging from individual consultants to small boutiques to larger institutional consultants," he said.

"Not all of them are likely to be successful longer-term and some rationalisation is probably inevitable over the next couple of years."

Karagianis said advisers should consider the likely longer-term viability of any consultant they appoint.

"They should probably also build into any engagement a formal review process periodically to assess their needs are being met by their current consultant," Karagianis said.

From an investment perspective, Karagianis said JANA has been spending a great deal of time increasing communication with clients as its views on the unfolding situation change.

"That does not always mean aggressive portfolio strategy changes are appropriate," he said.

"The danger sometimes is seeking to introduce changes to investment strategy when the environment is fundamentally unclear."

Ultimately, Karagianis said sitting still can be difficult but it is sometimes a good investment approach until there is greater clarity.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

