NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Advice associations join forces
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   11:48AM

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.

The alliance will have a membership base of 10,000 with 4000 tax and superannuation members from TSA and 6000 adviser members from AIOFP.

In a note to members this morning, AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said this number will be a "powerful lobbying force" representing the advice, super and tax industry to government.

"The policy benefit for all members is both boards only comprise tax and/or financial adviser experienced professionals who act in the best interests of their members," he said.

The alliance will allow AIOFP members to join TSA's tax agent association, TAI Practitioners, which complies with the Tax Practitioners' Board requirements.

Further to this, Johnston said the alliance forms a "very compelling mutual benefit".

"Accountants want to protect their client base from outside influence by establishing a relationship with an adviser and advisers want new client referral sources," he said.

"This relationship satisfies both parties creating a naturally symbiotic culture, other possible synergies are AIOFP members with accounting practices wanting to merge with or buy other accounting practices."

Johnston noted further benefits for members include access to TSA events, webinars and newsletters which will be funded by a reduction in the AIFOP annual membership fees where the cost for the combined membership will not exceed the current price.

Back in August the AIOFP called for opt-in provisions to be removed as they have increased the entry-level cost for clients to receive advice.

Read more: AIOFPTSAPeter Johnston
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
FASEA boycott sparks in-fighting
AIOFP launches fresh campaign, criticises FPA
COVID-19 sparks renewed fight for commissions
Positives from the pandemic for advisers
Investment specialist joins sustainable fund manager
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
Last stand for grandfathered commissions falls over
Grandfathering phase out tussle continues
ASIC using intimidation tactics on grandfathering: AIOFP
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iUdBEYrj