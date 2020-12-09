Advice associations join forces

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.

The alliance will have a membership base of 10,000 with 4000 tax and superannuation members from TSA and 6000 adviser members from AIOFP.

In a note to members this morning, AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said this number will be a "powerful lobbying force" representing the advice, super and tax industry to government.

"The policy benefit for all members is both boards only comprise tax and/or financial adviser experienced professionals who act in the best interests of their members," he said.

The alliance will allow AIOFP members to join TSA's tax agent association, TAI Practitioners, which complies with the Tax Practitioners' Board requirements.

Further to this, Johnston said the alliance forms a "very compelling mutual benefit".

"Accountants want to protect their client base from outside influence by establishing a relationship with an adviser and advisers want new client referral sources," he said.

"This relationship satisfies both parties creating a naturally symbiotic culture, other possible synergies are AIOFP members with accounting practices wanting to merge with or buy other accounting practices."

Johnston noted further benefits for members include access to TSA events, webinars and newsletters which will be funded by a reduction in the AIFOP annual membership fees where the cost for the combined membership will not exceed the current price.

Back in August the AIOFP called for opt-in provisions to be removed as they have increased the entry-level cost for clients to receive advice.