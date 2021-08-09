Adrian Whittingham back full-time at Pinnacle

Pinnacle shareholder and director Adrian Whittingham has shelved plans to go part-time and is back at the firm in a new role focused on its international strategy.

PNI in December said Whittingham planned to step back from the business to a part-time role, with plans to become a non-executive director at end of 2021.

However, he joined Pinnacle in the full-time role of executive director, Pinnacle International last month.

"He will lead Pinnacle Investment Management's international strategy and drive new opportunities for offshore growth," a spokesperson said.

"International distribution functions will continue to be led by Andrew Chambers, executive director and head of institutional & international distribution."

Whittingham previously worked at Schroders Australia and Zurich and joined Pinnacle in 2008.

In March 2019, Whittingham handed the head of retail role to Ramsin Jajoo, who joined the firm from Morningstar.

At the time Pinnacle said, Whittingham would focus on corporate strategy, distribution and global expansion of Pinnacle and its affiliates' capabilities.

In transitioning to part-time role in December 2020, he was no longer be eligible for incentive plans, and assigned fixed remuneration of $195,000 per year (nearly half of the $400,000 the previous year). He also had to repay by 2020 the PNI-extended loans to participate in long-term incentive scheme.

He is the 11th largest shareholder at Pinnacle, with 3.1 million or 1.6% of the total PNI shares on issue.

Andrew Chambers owns 5.3 million shares or 2.78% of the company.