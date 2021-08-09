NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Adrian Whittingham back full-time at Pinnacle

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   12:44PM

Pinnacle shareholder and director Adrian Whittingham has shelved plans to go part-time and is back at the firm in a new role focused on its international strategy.

PNI in December said Whittingham planned to step back from the business to a part-time role, with plans to become a non-executive director at end of 2021.

However, he joined Pinnacle in the full-time role of executive director, Pinnacle International last month.

"He will lead Pinnacle Investment Management's international strategy and drive new opportunities for offshore growth," a spokesperson said.

"International distribution functions will continue to be led by Andrew Chambers, executive director and head of institutional & international distribution."

Whittingham previously worked at Schroders Australia and Zurich and joined Pinnacle in 2008.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

In March 2019, Whittingham handed the head of retail role to Ramsin Jajoo, who joined the firm from Morningstar.

At the time Pinnacle said, Whittingham would focus on corporate strategy, distribution and global expansion of Pinnacle and its affiliates' capabilities.

In transitioning to part-time role in December 2020, he was no longer be eligible for incentive plans, and assigned fixed remuneration of $195,000 per year (nearly half of the $400,000 the previous year). He also had to repay by 2020 the PNI-extended loans to participate in long-term incentive scheme.

He is the 11th largest shareholder at Pinnacle, with 3.1 million or 1.6% of the total PNI shares on issue.

Andrew Chambers owns 5.3 million shares or 2.78% of the company.

Read more: Adrian WhittinghamAndrew ChambersPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pinnacle NPAT doubles in FY21
Super leaders recognised
Pinnacle affiliates reach $85bn AUM
State Street the largest institutional manager
Pinnacle reports bumper first half
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Pinnacle executive director steps back
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
Pinnacle boutique to shut fund
Institutional mandates spring back to life

Editor's Choice

BT Panorama down for a week

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
BT's $169 billion platform, the largest in the country, was down all last week - leaving advisers frustrated and clients unable to move money.

Platform co-founder departs

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
WealthO2's co-founder and chief executive has suddenly departed the company as two directors are appointed to the board.

MSC Group hires exec director, eyes Sydney

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
The Melbourne-based trustee firm has hired an executive director as it looks to expand into Sydney.

Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees

KANIKA SOOD  |   7:32AM
In final YFYS regulations released, last week, the government now wants super fund to be only tested on last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.