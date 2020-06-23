Administrators appointed to IPO Wealth

Voluntary administrators have been appointed to IPO Wealth, one of the main investment vehicles for embattled Mayfair 101.

Darryl Kirk, Barry Wight and Rachel Burdett of turnaround and restructuring advisory firm Cor Cordis have been appointed as voluntary administrators of IPO Wealth Holdings.

"We have been appointed as voluntary administrators of the company by James Mawhinney, a director of the company, as a result of concerns held by him on the solvency of the company and his view of a risk of a fire sale of assets by the receiver appointed by the IPO Wealth Fund's trustee that could affect investor positions," Cor Cordis partner Darryl Kirk said.

"The voluntary administration process provides an opportunity for the assets of the company to be preserved while restructuring options are canvassed. We will also be undertaking a thorough investigation into the company's asset holdings and use of funds."

IPO Wealth's trustee, Vasco Trustees, appointed receivers to IPO Wealth on May 22 - a decision that Mayfair 101 disputed.

"The decision to undergo a voluntary administration process is centred on providing IPO Wealth's investors with the opportunity to convene a unitholder meeting and vote on a proposal from the Mayfair 101 Group to restore monthly distributions and facilitate redemptions in a timely manner, preserving the value for our investors," a spokesperson for Mayfair 101 said.

"Nearly 70% of our investors have already shown their support for calling a unitholder meeting."

On June 18, Vasco wrote to IPO Wealth unitholders to say it was aware that Mayfair 101 had called for a meeting of unitholders and that Vasco was unclear whether this meeting was intended to be independent of the trustee.

In a press release, Mayfair 101 shared quotes which it claimed were from a unitholder.

The unitholder allegedly expressed agreement with Mayfair 101's concerns that fund assets would be sold in a fire sale as it attempts to wind up the fund.

In an end of financial year update, Mayfair 101 chief executive James Mawhinney said the last couple of months "have not been without challenges" but thanked those offering support.

He offered a special thank you to the person who suggested Mayfair 101 might make a bid for Virgin Australia and headquarter the airline on Dunk Island. "Great idea," Mawhinney said.

"Every allegation made against us and myself personally can and will be refuted," he added.

"We can and will turn this around."

Mawhinney also said it is taking Mayfair Platinum out of the market in response to a dispute with Platinum Investment Management over the use of the word platinum. He said Mayfair Platinum will re-emerge in the new financial year in a new form.

He also called on all Australians to "get behind" Mayfair 101's development of Mission Beach.