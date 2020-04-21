Adequacy argument headlines online CMSF

A debate over the adequacy of the superannuation guarantee has kicked off the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, which is now being delivered online.

Having been called off like many other events thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' major super funds conference is alive again, with sessions running online.

The AIST is hoping to have more than 24 hours' worth of content available for attendees to view by the end of May.

Speaking before the first session, AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said the event needed to adapt to the health concerns of the global pandemic, hence the decision to move the conference online.

"Thousands of other events large and small are also being impacted," Scheerlinck pointed out.

The AIST leader said the pandemic was impacting the ability of super funds to engage and advise members.

"Social distancing is leading to the loss of human contact and face to face interactions, and they're being replace by phone and video mediums," she said.

"In a world where trust in government and financial institutions is at an all-time low, this poses many challenges for the superannuation industry. But in adversity there is always opportunity."

Scheerlinck said super fund members need to have comfort that their retirement nested is being looked after. She pointed to regular communication with members which simplifies the situation as a key means for ensuring members' minds could be at ease.

For now, just one session is available for viewing, a discussion about the adequacy of the superannuation guarantee between Mercer's David Knox, John Daley of the Grattan Institute, HESTA head of impact Mary Delahunty and Per Capita executive director Emma Dawson.

The session offered panel members the chance to debate the adequacy of the superannuation system just before the retirement income review is scheduled to release its final report, in June.

Per Capita's Emma Dawson said arguments about the relationship between super and wages were the wrong argument to have, and added Australia has a problem with wage growth.

"It is not one caused by super," Dawson said.

Asked whether it was aggravated by super, Dawson said that argument was "a false binary".

"We're saying that you can either have wage growth or you can have super. And I would say no, you should have both," she said.

"We can change a lot of macroeconomic policy settings and a lot of settings around industrial relations to enable workers to get higher wages now.

"And at the same time, we can enable them to save more for an adequate retirement, and really this panel is about adequacy and not wage trade-offs."

Asked about what adequacy means and whether 12% is anywhere near enough for HESTA members, Delahunty said sometimes the argument loses sight of the member.

"Our members in particular you can build their story really easy and you can imagine them," she said.

"You won't see them for a little while because they've had a very busy 2020. But make no mistake they still work in a system that compulsorily requires them to purchase something even though they have wage gaps.

"They still have a system which doesn't necessarily adjust to their working life pattern and there are many changes that need to happen to that system in order to produce what we would consider to be an adequate retirement, but the social security element of it gets forgotten."

Delahunty added the argument over whether 9.5% or 12% SG is enough is still predicated on what workers earn, and questioned whether that should instead be the crux of the debate.

