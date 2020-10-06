Adelaide fund manager adds to board

An Adelaide fund manager has added a former federal treasury analyst to its board.
Kellie Stocker has joined the Angas Securities board as a non-executive director.
Stocker has previously worked a legal and economic consultant in the federal treasury, and has also held roles with Sustainable Investment Research Institute and with Buchan Consulting Group in Melbourne.
She has a master in property and construction, and a graduate diploma in legal practice.
"Kellie's rare academic and professional skillset, which has been honed across the private and public sectors, ideally complements the expertise of our current directors and makes for a compelling board dynamic," Angas Securities executive chair Andrew Luckhurst-Smith said.
"Importantly, as we look to grow the funds under management in our mortgage trust entities, it is important that the company's leadership is able to draw on a wide range expertise, such as what Kellie can offer as both a qualified lawyer and experienced economist."
Angas manages $150 million in assets for retail investors, via mortgage trusts whose funds are deployed in short-term commercial property loans secured by a registered first mortgage.