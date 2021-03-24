NEWS
Investment
ADB invests in sustainable start-ups
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   2:24PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has made its first investments in start-ups that help address development challenges in emerging countries, mainly focusing on climate and gender impact.

The ADB Ventures Equity Fund, the bank's first investment fund, has invested in Euler Motors and Smart Joules, two start-ups based in India.

Euler manufactures electric vehicles and operates fleets, helping India and Southeast Asia transition to sustainable mobility. It has $9.4 million in Series A funding from ADB Ventures and other investors.

Smart Joules provides energy-efficiency-as-a-service for large hospitals and commercial buildings, delivering savings of up to 40% on energy costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the bank said. It has raised $4.1 million in its Series A financing led by Sangam and ADB Ventures and other angel investors.

The ADB Ventures received $60 million in funding commitments in 2020 from Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Government of the Republic of Korea, Climate Investment Funds' Clean Technology Fund and the Nordic Development Fund.

It has a 17-year fund life for holding periods of up to 10 years. It will invest in firms that UN Sustainable Development Goals by applying climate (80% of investments) and gender (75% of investments) impact investment lens.

"ADB Ventures will spur high-impact cleantech, agritech, fintech, and healthtech innovations in developing Asia with its ecosystem building. Our vision is to crowd-in $1 billion of commercial investment towards the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," ADB vice president Ashok Lavasa said.

Deputy minister for international affairs for the Republic of Korea's ministry of economy and finance Taesik Yoon said: "Korea's venture ecosystem has been accelerating the transition toward an innovative digital and green economy. We look forward to working closely with ADB Ventures to promote leading clean technologies in the Asia-Pacific region and achieve mutual prosperity in the post-COVID-19 era."

