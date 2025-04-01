Adamantem Capital completes Mason Stevens acquisition

Adamantem Capital has completed its acquisition of Mason Stevens, with the deal to deliver significant value and benefits for the acquired firm.

Mason Stevens will benefit from the deal by increasing investment in its integrated wealth platform and services for practices, enhancing client experience, improving efficiency, and supporting scalable growth and caters to the nation's rapidly growing high-net-worth (HNW) sector.

Following its founding in 2010, Mason Stevens has been experiencing a "strong growth trajectory", currently managing about $8 billion in funds under administration (FUA), representing a 57% growth since the beginning of FY22.

Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule announced the deal last year, describing the partnership as a "pivotal moment" in enabling the firm to fast-track the advanced investment solutions and client base growth.

"Against a backdrop of rapid growth in the wealth management sector, we provide unique solutions that offer financial advisers the ability to think differently about how they grow wealth for their clients," Yule said.

"We look forward to working with the Adamantem team to build on the strong foundations we've established and continue to deliver superior results for existing and new clients."

Meanwhile, Adamantem Capital managing director Georgina Varley said: "Mason Stevens has built an impressive platform and investment offering to help financial advisers deliver on their clients' investment goals."

"The breadth and sophistication of what Mason Stevens offers is what attracted us as investors, and we're excited to support them in the next stage of the company's journey."

Adamantem Capital houses more than $2 billion funds under management and recently attended the Impact Investment Summit Asia Pacific to discuss the potential effect from the impact investment landscape.