Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Adamantem Capital completes Mason Stevens acquisition

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:21PM

Adamantem Capital has completed its acquisition of Mason Stevens, with the deal to deliver significant value and benefits for the acquired firm.

Mason Stevens will benefit from the deal by increasing investment in its integrated wealth platform and services for practices, enhancing client experience, improving efficiency, and supporting scalable growth and caters to the nation's rapidly growing high-net-worth (HNW) sector.

Following its founding in 2010, Mason Stevens has been experiencing a "strong growth trajectory", currently managing about $8 billion in funds under administration (FUA), representing a 57% growth since the beginning of FY22.

Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule announced the deal last year, describing the partnership as a "pivotal moment" in enabling the firm to fast-track the advanced investment solutions and client base growth.

"Against a backdrop of rapid growth in the wealth management sector, we provide unique solutions that offer financial advisers the ability to think differently about how they grow wealth for their clients," Yule said.

"We look forward to working with the Adamantem team to build on the strong foundations we've established and continue to deliver superior results for existing and new clients."

Meanwhile, Adamantem Capital managing director Georgina Varley said: "Mason Stevens has built an impressive platform and investment offering to help financial advisers deliver on their clients' investment goals."

"The breadth and sophistication of what Mason Stevens offers is what attracted us as investors, and we're excited to support them in the next stage of the company's journey."

Adamantem Capital houses more than $2 billion funds under management and recently attended the Impact Investment Summit Asia Pacific to discuss the potential effect from the impact investment landscape.

Read more: Mason StevensAdamantem CapitalGeorgina VarleyTim Yule
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Navigating the impact investment sector for instos
PE firm acquires Mason Stevens
Mason Stevens bolsters distribution team
Mason Stevens names head of asset allocation
Consultant hires investment solution head
Former industry fund chief in new role
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
New Forests appoints first global head of funds
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media