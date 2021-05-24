NEWS
Insurance

Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021   12:03PM

The Actuaries Institute has released sweeping recommendations to help fix the individual disability income insurance (IDII) sector that is currently at "risk of failure".

The final recommendations follow a 12 month-review, led by an appointed Actuaries Institute taskforce, which found that life insurers lost more than $2 billion over the last three years as a result of problematic IDII products.

One recommendation is the introduction of simpler and cheaper product alternatives. Without changing the use of financial advisers or other distribution methods, the industry should thoroughly investigate consumer preferences for features/price trade-offs, and introduce simpler and cheaper product alternatives, the taskforce said.

"Life insurers should develop succinct and accessible ways to simply explain what is and is not covered - not just at inception, but continually during the policy period. This would complement the policy document and/or PDS," the Provisional findings and recommended actions for individual disability income insurance read.

Life insurers should avoid overly long-term guarantee periods for terms and conditions and use the Sustainability Guide in decision making, which the taskforce developed as a roadmap for product design, operational practices, pricing uncertainty, risk management and risk appetite.

Life insurers need to engage more effectively with GPs in claims management by requesting factual medical information from the doctors only and use assessments from occupational physicians, occupational therapists and the like.

The financial advice component should be amended in terms of the product rating process.

Rating houses should work with licensees and amend the product ratings process to ensure that the contribution of a feature to the rating is proportional to its value to the customer in terms of claims payments.

The taskforce supports APRA's intervention powers in the sector. APRA gave life insurers another year to have the new measures for IDII in full force by 1 October 2022.

Formed in mid-2019, the taskforce comprises policy makers, regulators, insurers, consumer advocates, ratings houses and industry bodies. It is led by former APRA deputy chair Ian Laughlin.

"The taskforce set out to have a customer-centric view and to commit to tackling issues from a professional and objective standpoint. The institute established the taskforce to analytically assess the many factors at play in the retail disability insurance market and to manage a process where all parties tried to understand the issues and how to improve outcomes for customers," Laughlin said.

The taskforce also released the Reference Product report, which is a prudential management guide for senior management, boards and regulators in assessing risk and uncertainty for the customers and insurance companies.

