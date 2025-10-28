Actuaries Institute makes proposal to close advice gap

The Actuaries Institute has released a proposed framework for closing the financial advice gap in Australia.

The Actuaries Institute Help, Guidance and Advice (HGA) Working Group undertook extensive research and consultation to examine how different levels of support can be structured to better serve Australians' diverse and evolving needs.

"The financial advice landscape in Australia is undergoing significant transformation. Increasing regulatory change, heightened consumer expectations and the pressing need to close the advice gap have created urgency for a more accessible, scalable and trustworthy framework for support," the Financial Advice Reform and Help, Guidance and Advice discussion paper said.

"More Australians must have access to and receive HGA that is suitable for their needs and contributes to enhanced financial wellbeing."

The discussion paper proposed a principles-based HGA framework to apply broadly to how financial institutions help consumers improve their financial wellbeing.

In considering the increased accessibility and affordability of HGA, the paper said government reforms will be essential.

"The government's Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) package represents advice reforms that are potentially as significant as the Financial Services Reform (FSR) Act and the Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) reforms," the paper said.

"These reforms are critical for increasing access to affordable HGA, with superannuation funds playing a pivotal role alongside financial advisers, other financial institutions and digital solutions."

Additionally, it said a broader framework is needed than what currently exists.

"Current regulation tends to treat all advice as equally complex, failing to distinguish between simple guidance and comprehensive planning," the paper said.

"Many consumers require support varying from 'help' to 'guidance' to different levels of 'advice' complexity-each serves a distinctive purpose."

It also highlighted that the 'guidance' element should help fill a critical gap in the current settings.

"Currently operating in regulatory grey areas, 'guidance' bridges factual information and personalised advice. It enables scalable, cost-effective support for the millions who need more than basic help but less than comprehensive advice," it said.

The paper said superannuation fund trustees face a "tension" between their obligation to support members and complex financial advice regulations.

"The HGA framework, supported by DBFO reforms, provides a pathway to resolve this 'Trustee Dilemma' while enabling funds to better serve their members," it said.

It said while the DBFO reforms, once complete, should significantly increase access to affordable support on financial issues, they still require some refinement to fully realise their potential.

"Key areas include clearer advice definitions, legislative recognition of guidance and expanded data access for superannuation funds to provide appropriate support," the paper said.