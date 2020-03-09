Actuaries Institute appoints 2020 president

The Actuaries Institute has appointed a new president for 2020, with eyes set on giving young actuaries a voice.

Hoa Bui, currently also a director at KPMG Actuarial and partner-in-charge of actuarial and financial risk at KPMG Australia, has nabbed the role.

During her term, Bui hopes to engage the Institute's young members.

"Young actuaries are globally connected, they are close to emerging trends," she said.

"Engaging young members of the Institute, harnessing their energy and their knowledge, will help bring about faster change to benefit society and the profession."

More than half of the Institute's members are under 35, with many turning their talents to help manage the world's greatest risks; climate change and digital disruption.

Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said she was looking forward to working with Bui.

"We have an important role to play, to bring evidence-based recommendations to public policy across many sectors," she said.

The Institute's expertise is in hot demand from big business and governments of all levels, Bui said, with almost a third of the Institute's members working in data analytics.

"The Institute's expertise is routinely sought by policymakers, both here and overseas," she said.

"As a profession we have a role to help our society deal with emerging risks such as climate change and mental health."

Bui hopes to deliver major papers on intergenerational wealth and equity and the gig economy during her term. She also expects to contribute to discussions on data and ethics.

"Data is the future. If we manage it wisely, I see a world where actuaries do much more than 'data' work," she said,

"Actuaries have tremendous skill in the design, explanation and interpretation of data and can harness its power."

She argued that actuaries are better placed to analyse this data.

"What we bring to the table, that data scientists don't necessarily have, is the business context and the rigour with which we approach data analysis," Bui said.

Bui is the first Asian-born and seventh female president of the Actuaries Institute.

"We are seeing an improvement in the gender diversity of the profession's leadership. My election as president reflects the diversity of our membership and its governing body," Bui said.

"Three of the nine members of the Actuaries Institute Council are Asian born and five have worked extensively overseas.

"This diversity is not only appropriate, it is essential if we are to succeed in a world where the major issues we face - such as climate change, mental health, and the impact of the digital revolution - are so significant that no one country can hope to solve them in isolation."

In 2019, only 33% of the Institute's members were women. Of the Institute's 5400 members, 1100 were working overseas, with 670 working in Asia.