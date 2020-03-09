NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Actuaries Institute appoints 2020 president
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   12:26PM

The Actuaries Institute has appointed a new president for 2020, with eyes set on giving young actuaries a voice.

Hoa Bui, currently also a director at KPMG Actuarial and partner-in-charge of actuarial and financial risk at KPMG Australia, has nabbed the role.

During her term, Bui hopes to engage the Institute's young members.

"Young actuaries are globally connected, they are close to emerging trends," she said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"Engaging young members of the Institute, harnessing their energy and their knowledge, will help bring about faster change to benefit society and the profession."

More than half of the Institute's members are under 35, with many turning their talents to help manage the world's greatest risks; climate change and digital disruption.

Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said she was looking forward to working with Bui.

"We have an important role to play, to bring evidence-based recommendations to public policy across many sectors," she said.

The Institute's expertise is in hot demand from big business and governments of all levels, Bui said, with almost a third of the Institute's members working in data analytics.

"The Institute's expertise is routinely sought by policymakers, both here and overseas," she said.

"As a profession we have a role to help our society deal with emerging risks such as climate change and mental health."

Bui hopes to deliver major papers on intergenerational wealth and equity and the gig economy during her term. She also expects to contribute to discussions on data and ethics.

"Data is the future. If we manage it wisely, I see a world where actuaries do much more than 'data' work," she said,

"Actuaries have tremendous skill in the design, explanation and interpretation of data and can harness its power."

She argued that actuaries are better placed to analyse this data.

"What we bring to the table, that data scientists don't necessarily have, is the business context and the rigour with which we approach data analysis," Bui said.

Bui is the first Asian-born and seventh female president of the Actuaries Institute.

"We are seeing an improvement in the gender diversity of the profession's leadership. My election as president reflects the diversity of our membership and its governing body," Bui said.

"Three of the nine members of the Actuaries Institute Council are Asian born and five have worked extensively overseas.

"This diversity is not only appropriate, it is essential if we are to succeed in a world where the major issues we face - such as climate change, mental health, and the impact of the digital revolution - are so significant that no one country can hope to solve them in isolation."

In 2019, only 33% of the Institute's members were women. Of the Institute's 5400 members, 1100 were working overseas, with 670 working in Asia.

Read more: Actuaries InstituteAsiaHoa BuiElayne Grace
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Calls for disability insurance reform
Industry butt heads over super guarantee
TAL executive jumps to MLC Life
Coronavirus in, climate change out: Costello, deVere
Actuaries develop retiree rule of thumb
Climate change to damage returns: Report
Complex retirement system requires simplicity: Report
IOOF establishes super trustee office
Industry super fund adds director
Australians retire too wealthy: Grattan
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ylRSunoI