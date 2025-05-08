Newspaper icon
Activist fund manager promotes three staffers

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 8 MAY 2025   2:18PM

Wilson Asset Management has promoted three staffers following the launch of two new investment companies this year - an income style product and a fund that backs companies run by founders.

William Liu, Anna Milne, and Shaun Weick have taken on new roles in activist manager Geoff Wilson's investment team.

All three were previously senior investment analysts and have been elevated to deputy portfolio managers after five years with the firm.

First up, Liu, who is part of the global team, has more than 11 years of experience in the investment industry.

Before joining Wilson AM, he served as a global equity portfolio manager at Wilson's advisory arm and was a credit research analyst at UBS Asset Management.

Milne, the second investment professional to get a title bump, works with Wilson's leaders or large-cap fund investing in companies with compelling fundamentals and macroeconomic thematics.

She also works on the firm's latest product - WAM Income Maximiser - a listed investment company that offers investors steady monthly income stream and capital growth with less risk exposure.

Milne has worked in the industry for over seven years.

Before her role at Wilson AM, she was a sell-side equity research analyst at UBS, Credit Suisse, and Jarden.

Finally, Weick helps manage the capital, microcap and active funds as well as the unlisted founders fund, which launched in February.

The fund will exclusively invest in companies where the founder owns a stake of at least 10% and has an active role in the business. This underscores the view that investing in founder-led companies delivers better long-term performance.

With 12 years of investing, Weick was a sell-side analyst at Macquarie Group and CLSA.

Additionally, he spent five years at KPMG in the M&A advisory division.

Wilson AM's lead portfolio manager Catriona Burns said the trio have added significant value to their respective funds and the broader Wilson AM team.

"They are all dedicated, driven, and passionate about finding opportunities to generate returns for our shareholders. It has been a privilege to see them develop their careers at Wilson Asset Management, and I am delighted that their contribution has been recognised in these promotions," she said.

"These promotions are possible because of the success of the Wilson AM team over the past 25 years. They signify the growth, opportunity and potential we see for the business in the years to come."

