Technology

Active Super revamps digital experience

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 OCT 2021   12:12PM

Active Super has launched a new multi-channel member experience in partnership with Link Group, including a mobile app and revitalised online offering.

To make it easier for members to manage their superannuation, Active Super streamlined the design of its member portal and increased functionality alongside more stringent security measures. This includes multi-factor authentication for greater protection of personal data.

Active Super is the first of Link's clients to launch such an offering, which uses Sitecore CMS and Okta MFA.

The new app has all the same functionalities as the online portal, as well as Face ID access and the ability for members to view their balance and recent contributions on the home screen.

"Our decision to rebrand as Active Super in May was part of a broader ambition to transform Local Government Super into a modern, mobile-first digital enterprise," Active Super chief digital and marketing officer Chantal Walker said.

"This move underscores that commitment to deliver an improved member experience by overhauling the multichannel engagement platform and by upgrading our app with increased security and personalised functionality."

Via the online portal, members will also be able to make additional contributions; find lost super; generate a Centrelink/DVA schedule; request payment of pension; view beneficiaries; review insurance; and switch investments.

Also commenting, Link Group chief executive, retirement and superannuation solutions, Dee McGrath said: "We are proud of this latest milestone in our longstanding partnership with Active Super."

"Link Group is dedicated to continue working with Active Super to deliver innovative, data driven, personalised solutions to its members."

