Superannuation

Active Super returns 23%

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:41PM

Active Super returned 23% in FY21, but its chief investment officer Craig Turnbull says the fund is watching for signs of inflation.

The fund, which was previously named Local Government Super, posted its best yearly returns in its 24 year-long history in accumulation high growth (23.69%), retirement high growth (23.76%) and account based pension (26.96%).

Turnbull said the fund tilted 2-3% of its assets away from defensives to equities during the year, which contributed to the returns.

"We are now watching whether at some point we might need to take that tilt off, if we were really certain that there's going to be more volatility coming," he said.

"So, we're watching things like inflation, what impact that will have on the central bank [policy] -- where they will start to think that raising interest rates."

He said a higher cash rate probably won't happen for a while but pointed to the RBA trimming its bond-buying program last week.

"Slowly that will have an impact on the fixed income market and maybe even the share market [as] we go through the next four months. So, we are watching this carefully and if we think things are getting risky, and we will make a more defensive tilt," Turnbull said.

Active Super manages its assets via external managers, except property which it does in-house. It has also shifted from passive allocations to primarily active allocations.

"We had a reasonable allocation [in the past], but over time with our managers we've got the confidence that they can add value beyond their fees. And so, we have renewed the amount of active investment," he said.

